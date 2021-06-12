Plus why she’s excited for people to see her upcoming Netflix series 'Lost Ollie' which is about a toy searching for home.

With director Mark Raso’s (Kodachrome) Awake now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to Gina Rodriguez about making the sci-fi thriller. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Awake takes place in a world where no one can fall asleep after a mysterious catastrophe wipes out all electronics on the planet. As the scientist’s race against the clock to find a cure for the unexplained insomnia before its fatal effects eliminate the human race, Jill (Rodriguez), a former soldier, discovers her young daughter may be the key to salvation, and she must decide if she should protect her children at all costs or sacrifice everything to save the world.

During the interview, Rodriguez talked about why people love to watch end of the world thrillers, what it was like filming an intense sequence involving a car crash and water, the way America Ferrera changed her life, the projects she’s developing as a producer, her upcoming Netflix series Lost Ollie which is about a toy searching for home, what she learned making The Bold and the Beautiful early in her career, and more. In addition, with her currently directing an episode of the new Doogie Howser series (Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.) for Disney+, she talked about what directing means to her and answered some fun questions like what TV series she’d like to guest star on and what movie she saw too early in her life.

Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about

Gina Rodriguez:

How she’s in Hawaii right now directing episode eight of the new Doogie Howser series for Disney+.

What TV series would she like to guest star on?

What movie or movies has she seen the most?

Which movie did she see too early in her life that scared her?

What movie or TV show props does she own?

When did she feel like she made it as an actor and could do this as a living?

What was it that got her interesting in being part of the entertainment industry?

The way America Ferrera impacted her life.

When was the last time a director told her she really needs to get this in one take?

How The Bold and the Beautiful taught her about memorizing lines and getting it in one take.

How has she been describing Awake to friends?

What is it about end of the world movies that people love to watch?

What was it like filming the crash and water sequence?

What it’s like watching a oner (a take that doesn’t cut).

Is she trying to direct a feature film?

What other projects is she developing as a producer?

How a lot of people don’t realize most actors don’t have a lot of power in terms of what gets made.

What can she say about Lost Ollie?

How she pushed herself making Lost Ollie.

Her Jane the Virgin puppet she got from set.

