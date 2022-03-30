It has just been announced that award-winning actress Gina Rodriguez will star in Not Dead Yet, a new ABC comedy pilot. Not Dead Yet will tell the story of a woman at a crossroads in life who starts working as an obituary writer. Not Dead Yet is based on Alexandra Potter's 2020 book Confessions of a Forty-Something F**k Up. Rodriguez is best known for starring in The CW's Jane the Virgin, and Not Dead Yet marks her return to network television since that series ended in 2019.

Not Dead Yet is being developed by Casey Johnson, David Windsor, and McG. Johnson and Windsor are known for creating ABC's short-lived sitcom The Real O'Neals, while McG is a filmmaker whose directing credits include Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, Netflix's The Babysitter, and The Babysitter: Killer Queen. Johnson and Windsor wrote the pilot's script and will also serve as executive producers alongside McG. Johnson and Windsor's other writing credits include Greek and Don’t Trust the B in Apartment 23.

Not Dead Yet seems to be a dark comedy filled with heart and endearing moments. Rodriguez is starring as Nell Stevens, a woman who would describe herself as a disaster but really is just trying to get her life onto a different course. Nell left her career in journalism in order to help her fiancé fulfill his dream of opening a restaurant, but he ended up leaving her behind. After moving back to her hometown of Pasadena, Nell struggles to find work and lives with a roommate she does not get along with at all. However, Nell soon gets a very different kind of writing job, one she never wanted or expected, but one she truly needs in order to change her life.

Rodriguez starred in all 100 episodes of Jane the Virgin, a role for which she won a Golden Globe and received two Emmy nominations. Her other television credits include the animated shows Big Mouth, Elena of Avalor, and Carmen Sandiego. Rodriguez has also enjoyed an extensive film career, appearing in the films Deepwater Horizon, Annihilation, Miss Bala, and Kajillionaire. The multi-talented actress has most recently starred in the Netflix action-thriller Awake, Prime Video's romantic-comedy I Want You Back, and Disney+'s live-action series Diary of a Future President. Rodriguez will next be seen in the upcoming romantic-comedy film Players, road-trip comedy Like It Used to Be, legal comedy Bobbie Sue, and the upcoming shows Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and Lost Ollie.

There is not yet a release date for Not Dead Yet.

