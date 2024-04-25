The Big Picture Gina Rodriguez's career skyrocketed after landing a lead role in Jane the Virgin.

While Gina Rodriguez has been in the public eye since the early 2000s, her career has significantly soared to an all-time high since she landed the lead role in Jane the Virgin. A hit satirical telenovela series that earned Rodriguez her Golden Globe Award for Best Performance, the actress has since ventured into different projects. She can most recently be seen starring as obituary writer Nell Serrano in Not Dead Yet, which she also executive produces. As it officially wrapped up its second season on Wednesday, the award-winning actress revealed who among her Jane the Virgin cast members she would want to guest star as a ghost in the ABC sitcom.

When asked by TVLine which Jane the Virgin cast member she would love to play a ghost in Not Dead Yet, Rodriguez immediately mentioned Michael Cordero actor Brett Dier, as she believes that Dier's role on The CW series is far from who he really is.

"Oh, Brett Dier! [Laughs] I want Brett Dier to come on as a ghost so bad because he is so not [Michael]. He is so not his character from Jane the Virgin that he can come and be somebody wildly different, and it would be so fun," said the actress.

Not Dead Yet centers on Nell's re-entry into journalism after putting it on hold 10 years ago. However, the only job available for her at the moment is writing obituaries. As she begins to work on her first assignment, she unwittingly comes into contact with the ghosts of those she was writing about, each of whom can only vanish once their respective obits are turned in to the editor. On a similar writerly thread, Jane the Virgin followed aspiring writer Jane Gloriana Villanueva, whose lifelong dream of becoming a published author was also put on hold due to one accidental pregnancy.

‘Jane the Virgin’ Made a Household Name Out of Gina Rodriguez

Jane the Virgin has a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, thanks to its fair balance of romance, comedy, and drama. Complete with often exaggerated telenovela elements, Jane the Virgin also allowed Rodriguez to showcase her acting prowess. From the scene where Jane learns of Michael's death to the powerful 7-minute monologue, Rodriguez — whose acting credits include Annihilation, Someone Great, Kajillionaire, Awake, and more — has truly poured everything she's capable of as an actress.

All five seasons of Jane the Virgin are available to stream on Netflix, while Not Dead Yet can be streamed on Hulu in the U.S.

Not Dead Yet Release Date February 8, 2023 Creator Casey Johnson & David Windsor Cast Gina Rodriguez , Hannah Simone , Lauren Ash , Rick Glassman , Joshua Banday , Angela E. Gibbs , Brad Garrett Main Genre Sitcom Seasons 2 Network ABC Streaming Service(s) Hulu

