The Big Picture Netflix's upcoming rom-com Players makes romance a team sport.

The film follows a sportswriter named Mack who falls for one of her targets and must navigate the blurred lines between work, friendship, and romance.

Players is directed by Trish Sie, known for her fresh and comedic approach, and features talented performers like Gina Rodriguez and Tom Ellis.

Who knew love was a team sport? Netflix’s upcoming rom-com Players starring Gina Rodriguez and Tom Ellis, will showcase how it takes a village when you’re playing for keeps. To hype fans for the upcoming feature the streamer has unveiled a new trailer. The clip sees Mack (Rodriguez) and her friends, who have devised the perfect hook-up “plays” as they help each other score dates. Things change when Mack meets Nick (Ellis) and instantly falls for him, together with her friends she uses the same plays to get close to him but things aren’t quite working in her favor. The trailer lays out the theme perfectly as “it’s not about the plays. It’s about being with people who get you.”

Billed as a “sporty love story with a hilarious curveball,” the plot follows New York sportswriter Mack, who has spent years devising successful "plays" with her friends. However, when she unexpectedly falls for one of her latest targets, she and her friends reinvent the playbook to play for keeps this time around. But soon lines between work, fun, friendship, and romance begin to blur, she must learn “what it takes to go from simply scoring to playing for keeps.”

Overall, the feature seems very intriguing and fun, adding friends to the storyline gives us a multitude of characters we can relate to, which makes this rom-com all the more exciting. The feature is helmed by Trish Sie who is well known for features like Pitch Perfect 3, Step Up All In, and The Sleepover among others. Players looks in line with her fun, fresh, comedic approach to the characters and overall story. She directs from a script by Whit Anderson who has credits like Netflix’s Daredevil, Ocean’s Eight, Ozark, Yes Man, and more.

Who Is in 'Players'?

Image via Netflix

It is further elevated by performers like Ellis, who is well known for playing the charming devil in Lucifer. Rodriguez has established her acting prowess with credits like Spy Kids: Armageddon, Not Dead Yet, and Jane the Virgin. Also in the cast are Happy Endings alum Damon Wayans Jr. as Adam, Brock O'Hurn as Brady Stratton, and Jerry Kernion as Carl along with Augustus Prew, Liza Koshy, Joel Courtney, SNL's Ego Nwodim, and Marin Hinkle.

Players arrives on Netflix just in time for Valentine’s Day on February 14. You can check out the new trailer below: