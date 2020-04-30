Gina Rodriguez to Star in Paramount Comedy ‘The Aliens Are Stealing Our Weed’

This is a story that has it all. Aliens. Weed. And Gina Rodriguez. I mean, sign me up! If I could end this article right here, I would, because really, what more needs to be said? But I’ve got a word count to hit, dammit, and you put in the effort to read this, so here goes nothing.

Rodriguez is attached to star in the Paramount comedy The Aliens Are Stealing Our Weed from Ryan Firpo, who co-wrote The Eternals for Marvel with his brother, Kaz Firpo.

The story follows Candice (Rodriguez) and Izzy, two hapless pot growers whose entire crop of weed goes missing, which leads them to uncover an alien conspiracy to steal the planet’s marijuana supply.

I remember wearing a “Take Me to Your Dealer” t-shirt in the 90s, and now that I think about it, it’s totally possible that those friendly aliens weren’t just looking to get high, they wanted to jack my dealer’s shit! Of course, I’m certainly eager to find out why the aliens in this movie want all that weed. Maybe they’re advanced enough to realize that if everyone on the planet smoked weed, there would be no war.

Variety broke the news, writing that Paramount executives felt the script fell in line with its hit comedies Anchorman, Airplane! and Blazing Saddles, and moved quickly to acquire it. Rodriguez will produce under her I Can and I Will banner alongside Kaz and Ryan Firpo’s company Badlands, while Molly Breeskin will executive produce through I Can and I Will.

Rodriguez recently said goodbye to her popular CW series Jane the Virgin and has been tackling more features of late, including Sony’s Miss Bala remake and the Netflix comedy Someone Great. She continues to voice the title character in Netflix’s animated Carmen Sandiego series, and she’s also set to star in the Netflix thriller Awake. Rodriguez is currently an executive producer on the Disney+ series Diary of a Future President, and she’ll soon be seen in Miranda July‘s comedy Kajillionaire.

Firpo wrote Marvel’s next cosmic comic book movie The Eternals, and co-wrote the WWII-era thriller Ruin with Kaz. Justin Kurzel is directing that film, which is slated to star Margot Robbie and Matthias Schoenaerts. For the latest on The Eternals, click here.