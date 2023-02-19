So, if you've just watched the recently released Teen Wolf: The Movie and the new Paramount+ series, Wolf Pack, has left you wanting more lycanthrope-filled programming, you should then check out the 2000 Canadian horror film Ginger Snaps. Never actually making it to an official U.S. release, the film can only be viewed in its unrated format via Amazon Prime, YouTube, or other VOD apps. Over the years, the film has amassed somewhat of a cult following, partially due to its re-explored feminist themes and its relatively unique decision to lean more onto its horror elements rather than the teenage drama that has been done and re-done countless times.

Directed by John Fawcett and penned by him and Karen Walton, whom one may know from their work on Orphan Black, Ginger Snaps tells the story of two sisters/best friends, Ginger (Katherine Isabelle) and Brigitte (Emily Perkins), who have a fascination with death. This fascination includes the hobby of staging and photographing fake death scenes. When Ginger gets attacked by a strange animal one night, things begin to take a turn for the worse, and Brigitte must race against time in order to stop her sister from becoming something monstrous. The set-up sounds like the same old werewolf story, but rest assured, there are plenty of things that make this film stand out on its own.

In 'Ginger Snaps,' Body Horror Takes Center Stage

Like many of the teenage werewolf movies and shows that have come before and after it, Ginger Snaps focuses heavily on the side effects and aftermath of being bitten by a werewolf. Unlike the other movies and shows, however, the film chooses to focus more on the horrors of the transformation. Instead of becoming the werewolf at the next full moon all at once, the transformation process in the film is gradual and emphasizes the physicality of becoming a monster. When the girls try and look into lycanthropy, they find a description establishing it as a virus that slowly overtakes the body. This allows the film to lean more towards a body horror movie rather than a teenage drama that happens to have a werewolf element in it, although there is some of that too.

With the idea of a werewolf virus established, the transformation process of Ginger becomes a horrifying race against time. The physical markers of becoming the monster begin to show themselves in the form of a tail sprouting from Ginger, and hair forming from the quickly healing wounds suffered from the initial attack. Furthermore, after Ginger has sex with a boy from her school, he develops a sort of skin condition, bleeding from his manhood, and aggressive behavior as well, showing how the werewolf virus can be spread from person to person. In one scene Ginger even tries to cut her own tail off thinking it was linked to the behaviors. There are plenty of more examples that are strewn throughout this overall bloody movie that shouldn't be spoiled.

'Ginger Snaps' Is a Werewolf Movie That Stays Away from the Teenage Love Story

As previously mentioned, Ginger Snaps doesn’t spend any time establishing a sub-plot about romantic interests. Rather, the sub-plots involved revolve around the central conflict itself, such as Ginger pursuing sex with a couple of students or Brigitte meeting with a local drug dealer to help figure out a cure for the werewolf virus that is slowly taking over her sister. This allows the focus to remain on the sisters and how far teenagers will go to insulate the struggles they are facing from those around them, including their emotionally ignorant parents.

Furthermore, the time spent on the more teenage aspects of the film highlights the gruesome consequences of slowly becoming a werewolf. This is shown when Ginger’s hunger for blood prompts her to kill the family dog, a school bully, and eventually, two faculty members. Brigitte is caught in the middle helping Ginger hide her horrifying crimes from everyone around them while also trying to come up with a cure and preserve the bond between them that is fading. Even when the sisters’ mom confronts them on finding evidence that they killed a classmate, and offers to help them evade the police, she is still far off from the heart of the problem. It is a clever way to show the miscommunication between teenagers and parents without straying from the conflict at the center of the film.

Breaking Horror Stereotypes Allows for Feminist Themes to Shine Through

The most admirable thing about Ginger Snaps, especially when the release year is taken into account, is that it doesn’t fall into the trap that many horror films before it (and many after) fall into when portraying women. Often, horror films portray woman characters as being weak, helpless, and lacking common sense. This can be somewhat avoided when the “final girl” trope is realized, but it doesn’t always land effectively. By centering the story around Ginger and Brigitte, and characterizing them in their own right, it avoids that pitfall. Brigitte owns the choices she makes regardless if they are agreed on by the audience or not. She has a fully realized character arc and doesn’t rely on outside characters to take action against the situation she and Ginger are in. By the time the ending comes, the emotions surrounding it are fully felt and the consequences of the story are fully realized.

By marrying the process of becoming a werewolf with the instance of first menstruation and what it means for the sisters, the film highlights feminist themes. In a 2004 article written about the film and its feminist critique, feminist scholar Bianca Nielsen writes “Because Ginger spreads infection and behaves aggressively during sexual intercourse, her lycanthropic transformation functions as a metaphor for her sexual deviancy and transgressive refusal to perform within the limits of culturally prescribed gender roles.” When taking this context into account and applying it to many of Ginger’s actions throughout the film, it begins to take on a whole new meaning, which probably helps explain the development of its cult following.

'Ginger Snaps' Is a Unique Werewolf Tale

Nielsen also comments that “by simultaneously depicting female bonds as important and fraught with difficulties, Ginger Snaps portrays the double-binds teenager girls face… Ginger is at once sexually attractive and monstrous, 'natural' and ‘supernatural,’ human and animal, ‘feminine’ and transgressive, a sister and a rival.” Ginger and Brigitte, at the beginning of the film, are best friends and throughout the film, there is mounting tension as Brigitte is at odds with Ginger’s new behavior and changing attitudes on boys and sex. With the ending containing just the right of ambiguity, the full stakes of the sisters' relationship with each other come into focus.

Ginger Snaps is a lot of things but an average teen werewolf flick is not one of them. The way it depicts the expectations of the culture at the time contrasted with the monstrous happenings in the town and the body horror that Ginger experiences is a unique blend of cinematic elements. The strikingly inconsistent tone of horror and dark humor might come across to some as an unbalanced mess. If one finds themselves bored with the love triangles and superhero-like teen wolves of the current day, do yourself a favor and give Ginger Snaps a try.