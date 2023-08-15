With a lively mother-daughter relationship, some witty comebacks, heartwarming friendships, and most of all, a dark and haunting past that always catches up with the protagonist, Ginny & Georgia indeed is a mix of everything we love in a fast-paced series. It keeps us on the edge of our seats, dying to know what happens next.

Most of us are still reeling from that dramatic season 2 finale of Ginny & Georgia, while eagerly waiting for seasons 3 and 4 respectively to finally get some answers to burning questions. In the meantime, let’s see how the beloved characters of the show rank on the likability scale.

10 Abigail Littman

A crucial part of the girl gang, Abby is possibly the least likable character on the show. She gives off a darker vibe and presents herself as a mean and arrogant person. However, as the show proceeds, we begin to realize why she is that way. After going through a tough time at home, Abby has to face obstacles in life all alone as her friends don't really pay attention to her troubles.

Even after that, she has some deeper issues to deal with that she doesn't share with anyone. We wanted her to express and share her angst with her supposed best friends. Abby tried her best to apologize and make up with Max after the Ginny debacle, but to no avail.

9 Cynthia Fuller

Initially portrayed as the bag guy and a bored housewife gone rogue, season 2 paints a more holistic picture of the character and lets us connect with her better. A real estate agent by profession with an ambitious zeal to become the mayor of Wellsbury, she charms us with her wits but fails to make us fall in love with her.

She is prone to jealousy, uses deceitful means to get her way, and does anything to bulldoze other people’s lives just to benefit herself. Nonetheless, the way she saves Georgia from Gil, takes care of her son Zach, and gives us a model of a strong and independent woman, we can’t help but respect her will to succeed.

8 Maxine Baker

Honestly, Max was one of the sweetest and most quirky characters of season 1, always making everyone laugh and being a supportive friend, but her arrogant behavior and mean streak made her fall off the wagon in the subsequent season. Her anger towards Ginny and Abby was irrational and could have been resolved over a mature conversation.

Max won our hearts over with her brilliant acting skills in school plays, her unconditional love for the MANG gang, and her concern for her brother. In the end, she proves herself to be worthy of being a likable character in the show despite her incessant obsession with Sophie and finding love.

7 Hunter Chang

An unconventional star of both rock music and studies, Hunter Chang is the great first boyfriend a person could ask for. He is caring, loving, albeit a little clueless at times. We would have loved to see him stand up for Ginny in front of his douchebag friends, but that never happened.

Nonetheless, he epitomizes the struggles of an Asian immigrant in America and how he navigates daily life. He feels the pressure from his parents to excel and do well in life all the while maintaining that cool image in school. We sympathize with him at times while hoping for him to be better.

6 Ginny Miller

You might be thinking Ginny is one of the protagonists of the show, how is she so low on the likability scale? Well, Ginny is a self-centered and conceited kid who never understood her own mother. After Georgia did so much for her and protected her at every step, all Ginny could see were her secrets and her shady means.

Rather than trusting her own mother, Ginny chooses to trust a stranger and believes everything they tell her. For a smart and resourceful girl like Ginny, we expected better from her. We believed Ginny & Georgia to be a team, them against the world, but we never saw Ginny having her mother’s back and trusting her enough to let her in her life. Nonetheless, in the end, she comes to realize how her judgment has been completely wrong and begins to see Georgia’s perspective.

5 Marcus Baker

Despite battling mental health issues and severe depression, Marcus portrays himself to be all cool and together. He hides behind a happy facade to keep all his worries to himself. He does some questionable things throughout the show, but we know his actions mean well. Marcus loves Ginny with all his heart and always has her best interests in mind. He also takes care of his sister whenever she’s in need of help.

Marcus even breaks up with Ginny so as to not hold her back. Yes, he smokes pot, skips class, and doesn’t really focus on studies much, but Marcus is a good guy in all aspects that count.

4 Austin Miller

Austin is the adorable kid of the Miller family. He is a quiet and reserved child who doesn’t speak or share much. After a violent stabbing incident in class, we see a certain darkness brewing inside him. We understand how he is not untouched by the things that happen with Ginny & Georgia as he too gets affected by them.

Season 2 tries to dive into Austin's perspective and lets us understand him as a character more. Austin befriends Zach after he sees him upset about his dad. He does so because he understands what his classmate is going through. This awakens his empathetic side and Austin extends a hand of friendship toward a person he once despised. In the end, he even takes action to protect his mother, something that Ginny never did. Hence, viewers tend to like him more than his sister.

3 Joe

Though we know very less of Joe’s past, we can figure that he is a well-meaning guy with a mean side to him. He was helpful and welcoming to Georgia when he first met her on a day trip when they were kids. Since then, he has been enamored with her and when she came back to Wellsbury, Joe felt his feelings creeping back.

We suspect there’s a deeper connection between Joe and Georgia and we have expected him to break off her wedding with Joe. But on the whole, Joe is the perfect guy next door with charming big brother vibes. He is definitely more than meets the eye.

2 Paul Randolph

Unarguably, Paul is one of the best characters on the show. He is strong, independent, reliable, and extremely lovable. He has done nothing but be kind and supportive of Georgia throughout their relationship. The good-looking mayor has layers to his personality that only make him more likable. Despite knowing Georgia’s past, he steps up to help her out and get rid of Gil.

Paul loves Austin and Ginny like they’re his kids and cares for them unconditionally. It was truly amazing to see such an unproblematic character on a show after a long time. He truly wanted the best for Georgia and her kids all the while trying to understand their past and present.

1 Georgia Miller

Georgia Miller deserves the number 1 spot on this list for reasons everyone must know of. Her situation in life made her do some illegal things but she never wavered from her path. Her aim was to always protect herself and her kids from a danger that seemed to follow her everywhere. It’s not easy to always be on the run and still have your dangerous past catch up with you at every turn.

From her angsty daughter and quiet son to her money troubles and haunting past experiences, Georgia had a million battles to fight. Regardless, she is a strong and capable woman who defeated all odds to make it in life and proved herself one of the best mothers on television. She gained the viewers’ respect for being a mighty mother who shielded her kids from any sort of problem in life.

