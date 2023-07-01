Since Ginny & Georgia first debuted on Netflix on February 24, 2021, and became a bonafide hit for the streaming service. The series drew 52 million subscribers to Netflix after the first season dropped on Netflix. It's since been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4.

Like Gilmore Girls and the other mother-daughter dramas before it, Ginny & Georgia centers on the relationship between a young mom and her angsty teenage daughter as their family moves to Wellsbury, a small town in Massachusetts. Although this town may be as wholesome as Stars Hollow and Georgia may be courting many gorgeous men, Ginny and Georgia Miller are very different from Lorelai and Rory. Also, Ginny & Georgia went full guns blazing with the soap opera element of it all. The subplots are wild, to say the least. From black widow murders to shocking hook-ups, Ginny & Georgia always surprises audiences everywhere. What made audiences fall in love with the show was, above all else, the characters. Learn more about the characters and the cast who plays them in this comprehensive guide.

Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller

Ginny Miller goes through a lot throughout the show. She wants roots, but because she's moved around a lot as a kid, it's been difficult to maintain friendships. That all changes when she moves to Wellsbury. Ginny joins her new neighbor Max's friend group, who dub themselves MANG (Max-Abby-Norah-Ginny), and finally has what she's yearned for. But that all falls apart when she falls for Max's twin brother, Marcus (Felix Mallard), a dreamy stoner with a talent for art who is struggling with depression. In Marcus, she finds a kindred spirit, and he's the first person to know that she self-harms.

Thankfully, Ginny starts to go to therapy with a little push from her dad. Ginny is forced to unpack all the weirdness of her unstable childhood and come to terms with her biracial identity, all the while coming to terms with the fact that her mom might be a murderer. The truth eats her alive and leads to her acting out. Season 2 ends with her relationship with Marcus on the rocks and grappling with her mom's arrest. Ginny & Georgia serves as Gentry's breakout role. She can next be seen in Netflix's Time Cut alongside Outer Banks' Madison Bailey.

Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller

Georgia Miller is a mother, a free spirit, and an incredibly talented con woman with a checkered past and more than a few skeletons in her closet. She's a black widow, a woman who has killed two of her husbands, the last one being Kenny, who after seeing him try to feel up her daughter. After Kenny's death, she packs up her life and takes her two kids, Ginny and Austin, to Wellsbury. Georgia is nothing if not resourceful, and she soon ingratiates herself into the Wellsbury community by working for Mayor Paul Randolph (Scott Porter).

But not everything goes to plan, and people from her past have a way of popping up when she least expects it. This includes her exes, Ginny's father, Zion (Nathan Mitchell), and Austin's father, Gil (Aaron Ashmore). Her murderous ways finally catch up to her in the Season 2 finale when she's arrested at her wedding for the death of Cynthia Fuller's husband.

Before Ginny & Georgia, Brianne Howey had prominent roles in The Exorcist and The Passage. She's also starred in comedies like Horrible Bosses 2 and Plus One.

Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller

Austin Miller is Georgia's 9-year-old son whom she shares with her abusive ex, Gil. Austin relies on his love of Harry Potter and magic as a coping mechanism in dealing with the constant upheaval going on in his life. He also has behavioral issues that likely stem from Georgia. Diesel La Torraca plays Austin and has previously starred in Little Monsters opposite Lupita Nyong'o.

Jennifer Robertson as Ellen Baker

Ellen is the mom of twins Max and Marcus, whom she shares with her husband Clint (Chris Kenopic). They are neighbors with the Millers and take them under their wing as the new family gets acquainted with the town. Ellen and Georgia become close friends, bonding over motherhood. Their friendship sometimes suffers due to Georgia's freewheeling attitude and lack of communication. Ellen feels insulted when Georgia doesn't inform her when she finds out that Marcus has been sneaking into Ginny's room at night. This rift is soon mended, and they return to being devoted friends.

Jennifer Robertson is known for her starring role as Jocelyn Schitt on the beloved, award-winning Canadian comedy series Schitt's Creek. She won a Screen Actors Guild Award for her role.

Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker

Marcus Baker is a wayward stoner who initially appears as the stereotypical bad boy but turns out to be so much more. Although he has boyish good looks that rival a young Johnny Depp, it's ultimately it's his depth and sensitivity that lead him to connect with Ginny. Her dating Hunter (Mason Temple) doesn't hinder their feelings, leading to a messy cheating scenario that leaves poor Hunter heartbroken and his sister furious. On the bright side, he and Ginny get together, and they're adorable until Marcus begins to pull away out of fear of holding Ginny back. Amid a depression episode, Marcus gives in to his low self-esteem and breaks things off with Ginny, leaving things up in the air between them at the end of Season 2.

Outside of Ginny & Georgia, Felix Mallard previously had recurring roles on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and Netflix's Locke & Key.

Sara Waisglass as Maxine "Max" Baker

Dramatic and self-absorbed, Ellen's lesbian daughter, Max, is a typical theater geek. Her strong personality makes her the de-facto leader of her friend group MANG and makes her equal parts outwardly friendly and neurotic. She hates when things don't go her way. When Marcus and Ginny's relationship is revealed, she takes it as a personal betrayal and makes everything about her with little regard to what anyone else is going through. Max learns the hard way that not everything is about her, and she learns to forgive Ginny. Max is also arguably the romantic of the group, yearning for love. After Sophie Sánchez (Humberly González), breaks her heart, she feels she'll never find it. But love comes in the most unexpected places, and Max ends Season 2 in a better place than when she started.

Sara Waisglass previously starred as Frankie Hollingsworth in the Degrassi franchise. She's also had recurring roles in October Faction and Holly Hobbie. She recently starred in the horror flick Cascade and will be next starring in Suze alongside Ginny & Georgia castmate Aaron Ashmore.

Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph

The object of Georgia's affection and the apple of her eye, Paul, is Georgia's main love interest. When the Millers arrive in town, Paul is up for re-election. In need of a job, Georgia charms him into giving her a job. He was considered the town's most eligible bachelor before he and Georgia started to date. He and Georgia eventually get engaged and married. He loves her even after finding out the whole truth about her.

Scott Porter most recently starred in Hulu's Up Here. Previously, he played George Tucker on the cult-favorite series Hart of Dixie opposite Rachel Bilson. He also played Jason Street on Friday Night Lights. He's also a prolific voice actor widely known for his work on Marvel video games and animated series, voicing characters like the Winter Soldier, Starlord, and more.

Raymond Ablack as Joe

Joe is the sardonic owner of a local farm-to-table restaurant called Blue Farm Café. He briefly met Georgia as a teenager while he was on a class field trip, and she was living with a biker gang. He's the reason why Georgia decided to go to Wellsbury. When he realizes this, he comes to terms with his feelings for her right as she gets engaged to Mayor Paul. This leads Joe to wallow in self-pity and find comfort in the married and lonely Cynthia Fuller, Georgia's rival. Raymond Ablack is another Degrassi alum, known for playing Sav Bhandari. He starred in the award-winning web series, Teenagers. He also had supporting roles on shows like Netflix's Narcos and Maid.

Katie Douglas as Abby Littman

Abby is a part of the MANG girl gang. She likes to skip class and rebel, but mostly because she's struggling to cope with her parents' ongoing divorce. She's beautiful but deeply insecure, especially about her body image. Much like Ginny, Abby struggles with her mental health. She also struggles with her attraction to Press, who is awful to her. After she and Ginny are ostracized from the friend group, they bond and commiserate about everything going wrong in their lives. They become better friends as a result.

Besides Ginny & Georgia, Katie Douglas is best known for her roles in Every Day, Mary Kills People, and Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey. She's also starred in Freevee's Pretty Hard Cases and Raising Expectations alongside Molly Ringwald. She can be seen next to Ashley Judd in Lazareth.

Chelsea Clark as Norah

Norah is the final piece of the MANG girl gang. She's in a relationship with Jordan (Colton Gobbo), whom she has dated for too long. Throughout the series, Norah gradually gets the ick for her longtime boyfriend. Norah doesn't really stand up for herself, and she usually goes with the flow and follows what everyone else does, that is until she's pushed to her limit. When she's finally fed up with Max's self-centered behavior, she calls Max out on her crap. Chelsea Clark is another Degrassi alum. She will next star in the film Pins and Needles.

The Supporting Cast

While we covered the major characters of Ginny and Georgia, several actors still make the series that much better. Mason Temple, Nikki Roumel, Nathan Mitchell, Kyle Bary, Sabrina Grdevich, Rebecca Ablack, Tyssen Smith, Daniel Beirne, Alex Mallari Jr., Damian Romeo, Tameka Griffiths, Romi Shraiter, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Humberly González, Agape Mngomezulu, Katelyn Wells, Aaron Ashmore, and Vinessa Antoine have various appearances throughout the show.