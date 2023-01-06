Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of the Netflix series, Ginny & Georgia.

Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia, following the titular mother and daughter duo played by Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey, has given viewers what they’ve always dreamed of. In the idealistic town of Wellsbury — á la Stars Hollow from Gilmore Girls — Ginny and Georgia attempt to find their places in their new life. Fleeing a murderous past, as one is wont to do, Georgia moved her children to Wellsbury to live the life she’d dreamed about since she was 15, when she met Joe (the younger version played by Yatharth Bhatt) at a rest stop.

The enchantments of small-town life draw viewers in, but it’s the emotional stories and the tension of the murders catching up with Georgia that keep viewers enthralled by this tale. Ginny, who has always felt like an outsider, struggles with a racist teacher, an ignorant friend group that shrugs off or blatantly ignores the mistreatment she’s facing, and a mother she feels doesn’t understand her and constantly overshadows her. Wellsbury is her fresh start, but the details of Georgia’s haunting past come back to bite both of them and threaten their new life, especially with private investigator Gabriel Cordova (Alex Mallari Jr.) set on making Georgia pay for her crimes.

Who Did Georgia Kill In ‘Ginny and Georgia’ Season 2?

Though Gabriel missed his chance to make Georgia pay for murdering Kenny (Darryl Scheelar), who she poisoned after he made an inappropriate pass at Ginny, he finds a new angle: The disappearance of her first husband Anthony Green (Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll). From flashbacks in the first season, we know Georgia poisoned Anthony after she married him to get custody of Ginny back and prove she was responsible, but Anthony was super controlling and altogether gross because of the inappropriate age difference between them. But, Gabriel fails again while looking into Georgia's past with Anthony, as Anthony’s case has long gone cold because Georgia’s biker gang made sure he could never turn up to hurt her again. So, Gabriel tries to turn Ginny against her mother again in the recently-premiered second season, but she’s not buying it this time. Ginny has grown since the first season, coming to understand much more about her mother, especially after finding out quite a few details of her mother’s extremely traumatic and unfair past, like her abusive stepfather. However, he gets new ammunition to use when Georgia commits another murder.

At the end of the first season, we learned, along with Georgia, that Cynthia Fuller (Sabrina Grdevich) had a dying husband at home who had gone into a comatose state. This is partially why she puts all of her energy into her ill-fated mayoral candidacy, as her home life is emotionally brutal to deal with, and she’s severely struggling with losing the love of her life and trying to get her son Zach (Connor Laidman) through this trying time. This allows Georgia a moment of sympathy for Cynthia, but their rivalry continues on into the second season as neither woman can stand the other. In the episodes that follow, her husband slips further and further away, but his body hasn’t quite given out. Cynthia, at times, wishes it were just over already, causing her a great deal more pain than losing her husband would have already.

Later in the second season, Cynthia and Georgia briefly have a moment where they are on the same page and put their rivalry aside. It starts when Gil (Aaron Ashmore) begins causing trouble for Georgia and returning to his old abusive ways. Cynthia catches them in an altercation outside the school as she waits for Zach, interrupting to help Georgia get away from him. (As we later find out, Cynthia had been in a harmful relationship like this before she met Tom.) Georgia is grateful for Cynthia stepping in as Gil is the one person she is afraid of due to their horrific past. When Georgia goes over to Cynthia’s home later to pick up Austin (Diesel La Torraca), the women have a drink and Cynthia releases her burdens, explaining how watching her husband slowly die is excruciating. Soon after, Cynthia is ready to call it a night, going upstairs to find the boys so Georgia and Austin can leave. While she’s away, Georgia sneaks into Tom’s room and kills him by putting a pillow over his face. The worst part is, though, that Austin secretly sees the entire thing while hiding in a cupboard in the room because he was playing hide and seek with Zach.

At first, everyone assumes that Tom passed away on his own. It had been a long time coming, so it came as somewhat of a relief for Cynthia, while still being incredibly devastating. However, upon Gabriel learning that Georgia was present when Tom died, it’s clear he’s suspicious of what happened that night. And, given his history, we know he’s going to look into it. While we don’t know exactly how he proved it, the finale of Ginny and Georgia Season 2 finds the police busting into Paul (Scott Porter) and Georgia’s wedding to arrest Georgia for this murder in the final moments. As she’s taken away, Austin cries out that he didn’t tell anyone, chasing after the car as Ginny is left to cope with the fact that her mother killed another person — an innocent this time.

Why Did Georgia Kill Tom Fuller?

With the murders of Anthony and Kenny, it’s very clear why Georgia killed them. She did it to protect herself and protect her daughter, respectively. They were “good” murders, things that Georgia had no second thoughts about, the only complications in her mind arising from Gabriel’s investigation. So, Georgia killing Tom comes as quite a surprise. Everything we know about Tom comes straight from Cynthia’s lips, and she declares her husband to be one of the best people on the face of the planet. She’s tortured by the fact that he’s dying before they get to spend the rest of their lives together. As far as this writer is concerned, that’s why Georgia did it, though it has yet to be fully explained in the show.

Cynthia showed Georgia a kindness that very few people ever have. Despite their rocky relationship and tense history, Cynthia intervened when Gil was harassing and physically harming Georgia in the hallway of Austin’s school. She showed Georgia understanding and empathy for what she was dealing with. Throughout her life, Georgia has been shown so little kindness and mercy that she wanted to repay Cynthia for helping her out. Hearing Cynthia so heartbroken over the current situation with her husband gave Georgia the idea to cut her suffering short and allow her to finally and fully grieve for Tom. Georgia had killed before, and had no qualms with ending Tom’s life given he had no chance of recovering. In Georgia’s mind, that was how she repaid her debt to Cynthia and returned the kindness.

Ultimately, it’s a sad but brilliant means of showing how Georgia’s mind works. She has been through so much, suffered so much abuse, yet found a way through. All Georgia has wanted was closure on her past to move forward to the next step, which is what she was trying to do by spilling the truth about her past (sans the murders) to Paul before their wedding. She wanted to be happy and move on, so she wanted to share that with Cynthia too. It’s heartbreaking, but it will also be incredibly interesting to see some further insight into Georgia’s mind and how she justified it to herself and what Cynthia’s reaction was should the series be renewed for another season.

