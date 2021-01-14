How can you move forward and grow up when your past keeps running to catch up with you? That's the central question at the heart of Ginny & Georgia, an upcoming Netflix YA series about a 15-year-old girl named Ginny, her overly vivacious mother named Georgia, and their attempts to finally live a normal life. The dual-coming-of-age series has a release date, February 24, 2021, and its first slate of images below.

Antonia Gentry (Netflix's Candy Jar) stars as Ginny, the awkward, unsure teenage daughter trying to figure herself out. Brianne Howey (Batwoman) stars as Georgia, the leaps-before-she-looks young mother. The two have recently moved to New England in hopes of a more stable life, but instability seems to have a way of finding Georgia. The show is created by Sarah Lampert (Haze) who serves as executive producer alongside showrunner Debra J. Fisher (Charmed). Other executive producers include Anya Adams (GLOW), Jeff Tahler (the LEGO Bionicle animated film series), Jenny Daly (Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings), Holly Hines, Daniel March (Van Helsing), and Elena Blekhter.

Ginny & Georgia comes to Netflix February 24. Check out the first images and official synopsis below.

Angsty and awkward fifteen year old Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) often feels she doesn't measure up to her thirty year old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey). Growing up on the move, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they've never had... a normal life. But it's not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia's past follows them to threaten her and her family's fresh start.

