Happy New Year! The time to make New Year's resolutions and feel optimistic about the year ahead is here. The cast of the Netflix show Ginny & Georgia got into the New Year's spirit by wishing everyone a Happy New Year, wearing festive headbands and glasses, blowing party noisemakers, and talking about their New Year's resolutions for their characters.

Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Sara Waisglass, and Felix Mallard reference some of the situations their characters have been through in season one in their resolutions: Howey wishes her character Georgia would practice more self-care, Waisglass wants her character Maxine to "give her mom a break," Mallard wants his character Marcus to expand his collection of t-shirts, and Gentry wants her character Ginny to upgrade her electric toothbrush. The cast reminding fans of lighthearted first season moments will get them excited and in the mood for the new season to come.

The first season of Ginny & Georgia follows the character of Ginny Miller, a teenage girl who is more mature than her "cool" mother, Georgia. Wanting to give her kids a better life than she had, Georgia moves Ginny and her son Austin, played by Diesel La Torraca, to the quaint New England town of Wellsbury. The second season looks to be more chaotic as Ginny deals with the news that she found out about her mother in the first season's finale. Georgia, on the other hand, only wants to focus on the wedding she is planning; but the past never stays buried in the past, and the second season will likely prove that.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 1 Recap: Everything You Need to Remember Before Season 2

Scott Porter returns as Georgia's husband-to-be, Wellsbury's mayor, Paul, and Daniel Beirne returns as Georgia's co-worker Nick. Mason Temple also returns as Ginny's ex, Hunter, along with Jennifer Robertson as Georgia's neighbor Ellen and Raymond Ablack as Joe, owner of the Blue Farm Café. Ginny & Georgia is the brainchild of Sarah Lampert, who also serves as an executive producer. The show is written by Angela Nissel, and Debra J. Fisher, in addition to being the showrunner, is also an executive producer. Additional executive producers are Jeff Tahler, Jenny Daly, Holly Hines, Daniel March, Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, and Armand Leo.

The second season of Ginny & Georgia will hit Netflix on January 5. To catch up on what happened in the first season, you can watch all the episodes on Netflix. Find out more about the cast's New Year's resolutions for their characters by watching the video below: