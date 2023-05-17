Peaches, hold on to your hats, we're making a return to Wellsbury after all. That's right, Netflix has confirmed not only a third but also a fourth installment of Ginny & Georgia is on the way. At its heart, Ginny & Georgia chronicles the tumultuous relationship between Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her children Ginny(Antonia Gentry) and Austin (Diesel La Torraca).

The news will undoubtedly come as a relief to audiences that witnessed the show's tempestuous season two. The second chapter saw Ginny confronted by the reality that her mother was indeed behind the death of her stepfather Kenny (Darryl Scheelar) - who Georgia poisoned after he made a disgusting advance toward Ginny. As if learning your mother is capable of murder in your name isn't enough to digest as a teenager, Ginny is also forced to face the fact that her primary parental figure has perfected the art of making everyone around her fall in love at first sight by being exactly who they need her to be.

Season 2 Puts Georgia's Past Under the Microscope

The second season dives further into Georgia's traumatic youth, which offers something of an explanation as to why she regularly projects her struggles onto her daughter further complicating their dynamic. This is only exacerbated by the fact that Ginny and Austin are made to move in with Georgia's fiance Paul, the town mayor. Although he is nice enough, Ginny grapples with the fact that Paul sees Georgia through rose-tinted glasses and knows little of her true past packed with fraud, embezzlement and of course murder. The show reaches an intense climax during the season two finale which sees Georgia's past catch up with her in full force as she is arrested on her wedding day and whisked away in front of her bewildered children.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 2 Ending Explained: To Have the Love of Georgia Miller...

With Georgia's future hanging in the balance - and maybe a prison break on the cards - season three is shaping up to be quite the spectacle. Show creator Sarah Lampert previously hinted to Netflix's Tudum that the third season would welcome "new hurdles, new relationships and new challenges" leaving plenty of room for even more Georgia-sized chaos.

Ginny & Georgia season three does not yet have a release date. Stay tuned at Collider for more updates.