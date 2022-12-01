The wait is officially over, Ginny & Georgia is back! It has been over a year since the coming-of-age drama that explores a chaotic mother-daughter relationship was renewed for a second season. The lull that followed had fans a bit concerned over the fate of the show, but finally, there's some good news. Today, Netflix announced that the series will return to its platform on January 5. The streamer has also rewarded our patience by releasing a generous amount of first-look photos at the upcoming second season offering clues at what's coming following that cliffhanger ending that closed off the inaugural season.

While audiences had learned from the pilot episode of Georgia's hand in her husband Kenny's death, it remained a secret to her daughter Ginny until she found out in the Season 1 finale. This chilling discovery drove an unsettled Ginny and her younger brother Austin away from home as both were seen riding off on a bike to an unknown destination without Georgia's knowledge. Netflix has now revealed that the upcoming season will pick up just two weeks after that incident occurred and offer answers to how Ginny deals with the forbidden knowledge especially since her mom had a valid reason for killing Kenny.

From the images revealed, lots of familiar faces are back including Marcus, Ginny's love interest, he is seen with Ginny teasing a continuation of their somewhat unsteady romance. Ginny's ex-boyfriend Hunter, whom she cheated on with Marcus, also returns — so a possible love triangle may be brewing here. Amid the emotional rollercoaster she's found herself in, the photos show Ginny living like a regular teenager as she's back to school and reunited with her MANG — her team of best friends. The new season may also see Georgia take a third trip down the aisle following her engagement to the town Mayor, Paul with whom she's seen sharing a moment.

Besides Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry who play Georgia and Ginny respectively, the show stars Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Chelsea Clark, and Katie Douglas. Ginny & Georgia is written by Angela Nissel and created by Sarah Lampert who doubles as the executive producer. Debra J. Fisher (Being Mary Jane) serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Jeff Tahler, Jenny Daly, Holly Hines, Daniel March, Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, and Armand Leo.

Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia will include 10 hour-long episodes and will premiere on Netflix on January 5, 2023. The streamer has also released a new clip offering a sneak peek at a new flashback scene which you can watch here. Check the new images down below:

