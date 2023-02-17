Netflix's Ginny & Georgia has been dominating the charts ever since its second season dropped last month. One of the most impressive qualities of the show as a TV drama is the intricate way that relationships are shown. Characters interact with each other in intriguing ways, from Georgia’s (Brianne Howey) high-stakes romantic life to Ginny (Antonia Gentry) navigating high school with serious health issues. The main draw of Ginny & Georgia is, as the title implies, the mother-daughter dynamic of Ginny and Georgia themselves, which is imperfectly delightful to watch. Some relationships, however, are far less healthy.

Ginny’s friend group includes three girls besides herself: Max (Sara Waisglass), Abby (Katie Douglas), and Norah (Chelsea Clark). Together, they are "MANG," a clique of high school girls just trying to learn how to grow with each other as their friendships blossom. Unfortunately for Ginny and other members of the group, MANG has been toxic from its beginnings.

As one of Ginny’s main support groups throughout Ginny & Georgia, it’s important to highlight just how detrimental the friend group is to her self-confidence and her mental health. MANG isn’t just an innocent group of teens who make careless but harmless mistakes; MANG is, at its core, a toxic friend group that doesn’t have any of its members’ best interests at heart.

MANG’s Exclusivity in 'Ginny & Georgia'

Following Ginny's move into town, she makes fast friends with her neighbor Max and pretty much inherits Max's friend group as a perk. Finding such a quick and warm welcome makes grafting herself into the town easier — but still very taxing. Just because Max and the MANG group are her first friends doesn’t mean they are the best.

Of course, there are other people that Ginny can grow to rely on, such as love interests Marcus (Felix Mallard) and Hunter (Mason Temple), as well as Bracia (Tameka Griffiths), who understands Ginny’s experiences as a person of color in a small Massachusetts town better than most others could. Hunter and Bracia are especially aware of what others are going through and extend their care and friendship openly to Ginny. Compared to MANG, who takes every opportunity to look down on others and grip tightly to the exclusivity of the group, Ginny’s other friends don’t limit her to the same degree of exclusivity that MANG subtly pushes.

MANG Falls Victim to Unfair Power Dynamics in 'Ginny & Georgia'

Ginny’s history of moving from town to town has taken its toll on her mental state; though not even the slightest bit malicious, Georgia’s habit of uprooting her family and moving them somewhere completely new each time she needs a fresh start has caused Ginny to yearn for any sort of friendly care — or whatever resembles friendship. In the hopes this would at last end up being her home, Ginny’s desire for friendship has become somewhat desperate. She is in a vulnerable place, and being the newest member of the group doesn’t do her any favors when conflict arises. At the smallest perceived slight, MANG runs the risk of crumbling into a state of instant teenage friendship drama — because of the simple fact that most of MANG’s influence relies on Max and her selfish behavior.

Max, while blatantly brash and snarky, is nevertheless a fun and mischievous friend, someone who fiercely defends the people closest to her. But she can just as easily become an enemy to any friend who wrongs her — even if those perceived “wrongs” are the most minor of annoyances. When Max discovers that Ginny is dating her brother Marcus at the end of Season 1 of Ginny & Georgia, she completely cuts Ginny off from the rest of the friend group, effectively isolating her from the biggest portion of stability she has in this new town. And what’s more, when Abby keeps this information from Max, she also finds herself on the outskirts of MANG (or, MN, as half of the MANG members are now thrown out of the group).

Max holds an uneven amount of influence among her friends, causing even her most loyal friend, Norah, to walk on eggshells around her and eventually spend more time with Ginny and Abby than Max. MANG begins to reform, which it is only able to do when Ginny and Abby are able to set aside their differences and bond over the shared betrayal they suffer at the hands of Max. Even at its most healthy, MANG is divisive.

MANG Encourages Distrust and Judgment Throughout 'Ginny & Georgia'

If the exclusivity and uneven power dynamic (which Max often uses to blow problems out of proportion) weren’t enough, these problems are merely symptoms of the underlying problem with MANG: the girls aren’t able to open up to each other without being judged. For a friend group that looks so comfortable with each other, MANG’s members feel very isolated when they are analyzed as individuals.

Ginny deals with her mental health in secret for the bulk of Ginny & Georgia (the entirety of season one, in fact). Her struggle with self-harm would be something to open up about with family and the closest of friends, but while she does end up telling Zion (Nathan Mitchell) and Marcus about her struggles (and eventually talks about it with Georgia later on), Ginny never brings it up with any of MANG’s members. While it’s true that she only discusses it with people she trusts the most, it’s strange that her so-called best friends are completely unaware of what she’s going through.

The reasons for Ginny to keep her struggle with mental health a secret from her friends are complicated, but one aspect of this inability to talk about it with the members of MANG is a lack of trust. Say one thing that can be taken the wrong way, and Max could overreact and cut her out of the group. Abby’s judgmental and mean-spirited attitude doesn’t exactly scream understanding (even though she herself also deals with serious self-worth issues). And Norah is often off in her own world, living a seemingly perfect life; despite being generally nice, she doesn’t pursue a deep connection with MANG and is susceptible to the sway of other people’s strong feelings over her own. A combination of peer pressure and distrust makes MANG an unsafe environment to talk about sensitive subjects, especially for someone like Ginny, who already finds making connections difficult due to her history of being uprooted every time her family moves.

Though these problems with MANG are the most clear with Ginny, Abby also suffers from the incredibly fragile standing of the friendship group. Even when she apologizes to Max for betraying her trust and makes several grand gestures (the sweetest of which are in direct contrast with her typical snarky attitude), her efforts are ignored. This instills the idea that she isn’t good enough, which must be detrimental to her pre-existing troubles with self-image. Despite having a close-knit group of friends in MANG, Abby still keeps her eating disorder a guarded secret.

MANG Is Toxic for Everyone Involved – But It Can Change

The worst parts of MANG are also its most beneficial aspects: the group is made up of imperfect but deeply human characters. Though the friend group isn’t often called out for being as unhealthily toxic as it clearly is, there is still hope that the members themselves can improve, and with them, MANG itself.

While Ginny hasn’t yet opened up about her self-harm to her best friends, she has opened up about other things, such as how she feels about the racism she experiences in high school. Max is especially horrified when she begins to understand the suffering that Ginny experiences, and she attempts to become a better, more understanding friend. She even starts to move past her obsession with her ex-girlfriend (even if “moving on” does come in the form of another crush). For their part, Abby and Norah also get to have a productive discussion about how they feel and how they can be more supportive of each other.

MANG’s exclusivity, judgmental power dynamic, and distrustful nature may be changing, but it’s important to realize just how harmful the group is in order for MANG to become a non-toxic group. Ginny’s life becomes fuller and happier when she branches out and starts making friends outside of MANG, and learning to trust people enough to open up is a direct result of pausing the cliquey MANG interactions long enough to take a long look at herself. This clarity allows her to return to the friend group with a fresh perspective, able to assert herself among strong personalities like Max and Abby, and to start to cultivate a stronger level of mutual trust.

Catty friend groups can act as a detrimental portion of a teenager’s life, especially at an age when every negative moment feels like the end of the world. Luckily, MANG isn’t the only friendship dynamic that Ginny has become familiar with, and with luck, Ginny will continue to use what she’s learned to help lead MANG to become a much more supportive friend group — allowing Ginny, Max, Abby, and Norah to grow into true friends and not just a snappy acronym.

