Nearly two years from the premiere of its first season, Netflix's breakout hit Ginny & Georgia is returning for a highly anticipated second season. The show follows the eponymous mother and daughter duo (Ginny being the daughter and Georgia being the mother) as they finally stop moving around and settle into life in a small town in Massachusetts. Single mom Georgia (Brianne Howey) tries to raise her two children Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Austin (Diesel La Toracca), while also frantically running from her past. Ginny works through the complicated highs and lows of high school life while also trying not to end up a man-eating drifter like her mother. If you were a fan of this darker younger sibling of Gilmore Girls, this is everything you need to know about its second season.

When Is Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Coming Out?

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 will be released on January 5, 2023, almost two years from the initial premiere of the series. What caused the long wait between the release of the first and second season? In an interview with E! News, star Brianne Howey revealed that the sophomore season was actually held up by translation efforts. Since Netflix translates its most popular original series into over 100 different languages, it can take quite a long time for the series to be ready in all its different versions. The translation process takes about 4 months from the completion of production, so even though filming wrapped in April 2022, it took the streamer some time to get all the different versions of the show ready for consumption. Now that that's done with, fans can eagerly wait for the season to arrive on Netflix in no time at all.

Watch the Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Trailer

On December 13, 2022, Netflix released a 2-minute trailer teasing what is to come in Season 2. The trailer begins with Ginny jogging down the street as a flashback interplays of her and Georgia running from something in their past. It's a familiar defensive stance for the show's two protagonists, who frequently moved around in a bid to escape the shadows haunting Georgia's past. In Season 2, we see the eponymous duo continuing to put down roots in their adopted town of Wellsbury, Massachusetts—even as Georgia's criminal past slowly creeps up on them, threatening the tranquility of their adopted home.

The trailer sees Ginny and Georgia surrounded by familiar faces, from Ginny's ex-boyfriend Hunter (Mason Temple) to Georgia's new fiancé, the Mayor of Wellsbury Paul Randolph (Scott Porter). Ginny struggles to accept her mother's latest love interest, not trusting that this will finally be the relationship that sticks for her. Ginny's friendship with her girl squad "MANG" is still strained, with Max and Norah icing out Ginny and Abby. There is still a fun time to be had in Wellsbury though: Ginny's relationship with her boyfriend Marcus (Felix Mallard) is flourishing and Georgia looks to be on the road to making amends with people she's stolen from. Even still, the show's dark tone remains with Georgia continually sneaking around with guns, all in the name of keeping her children safe.

Who's In the Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Cast?

Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia is full of the characters audiences loved meeting in Season 1. Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry return as the titular characters Georgia and Ginny Miller. Diesel La Torraca plays Ginny's younger half-brother Austin. Degrassi alums Sara Waisglass and Chelsea Clark return with fellow Canadian actress Katie Douglas to play Ginny's school friends Maxine "Max" Baker, Norah, and Abby respectively. Max's estranged twin brother (and Ginny's no-longer-secret boyfriend) Marcus is played by Felix Mallard, while their mother Ellen Baker is played by Schitt's Creek actress Jennifer Robertson. Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights) plays Georgia's love interest Mayor Paul Randolph. Raymond Ablack (Degrassi, Narcos) plays Joe, the owner of Wellsbury's local cafe and a friend from Georgia's past (who is also a potential romantic rival for Mayor Randolph). In January 2022, it was reported that Austin Ashmore, star of Netflix's Locke & Key, would be joining the cast to play Georgia's ex Gil Timmons, who is her second child Austin's father.

Who Are the Creators of Ginny & Georgia?

Ginny & Georgia was created by writer and producer Sarah Lampert. Ginny & Georgia is Lampert's first series, but she previously won the New York Television Festival's independent pilot competition. Debra J. Fisher is the showrunner of the series as well as one of the executive producers. Fisher has worked as a writer and producer on many television series including Alias, The O.C., Charmed, and Being Mary Jane. The other executive producers include creator Lampert, Anya Adams, Jenny Daly, Holly A. Hines, Daniel Iron, Armand Leo, Daniel March, Lance Samuels, James Genn, and Jeff Tahler.

Where Does the Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Story Pick Up?

The second season of the show picks up right where the first season left off, with Ginny and Austin fleeing their house after they discover that their mother murdered her last husband. This is the same night Georgia's fiancé is re-elected as mayor, and she is filled with joy at his success. In a clip released by Netflix, viewers can see how this goes from the best night of Georgia's life to one of the worst. After finding out that her children have abandoned her, Georgia loses her cool and throws a poker at the wall. Ginny's new insight into how far Georgia is willing to go to protect their family fundamentally changes her relationship with her mother. But knowing that her mom is a homicidal Lorelai Gilmore is the least of Ginny's problems. She has normal teenage problems to deal with as well, like facing the fallout from her secret relationship with Marcus, and the ensuing rupture in her relationships with Max, Norah, and Hunter. Meanwhile, Georgia struggles with the realization that her children's love for her might be conditional, dependent on them not finding out anything else about her bad-girl past. It remains to be seen what lengths Georgia will go to to keep her secrets now that one has slipped out.