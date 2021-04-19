Netflix has confirmed that its coming-of-age drama series Ginny & Georgia has been renewed for a second season, with an order of 10 hour-long episodes. The show starring Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry as the titular mother and daughter has proven to be a major viewership draw for the streaming service, with more than 52 million member households watching Ginny & Georgia in its first 28 days after premiering on February 24.

"We are so appreciative of the incredible response and love you all have shown Ginny & Georgia," said showrunner/executive producer Debra J. Fisher and creator/executive producer Sarah Lampert in a joint statement "We're especially grateful to Brianne and Toni, who set the highest bar every step of the way. We can’t wait to return to Wellsbury for Season 2."

In addition to Howey and Gentry, Season 1 starred Diesel La Torraca (Austin), Jennifer Robertson (Ellen), Felix Mallard (Marcus), Sara Waisglass (Maxine), Scott Porter (Mayor Paul Randolph) and Raymond Ablack (Joe). Executive producers for Season 1 are Jeff Tahler (Madica Productions), Jenny Daly (Critical Content), Holly Hines and Daniel March (Dynamic Television). Anya Adams (GLOW, Black-ish) served as director and executive producer on the first two episodes, with Elena Blekhter serving as co-executive producer.

Season 1 of Ginny & Georgia is currently available to stream on Netflix. No release date has been confirmed yet for the show's second season, so stay tuned to Collider for more information. You can watch the official renewal announcement below:

Here's the synopsis for Season 1 of Ginny & Georgia:

Angsty and awkward fifteen year old Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) often feels she doesn't measure up to her thirty year old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey). Growing up on the move, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they've never had... a normal life. But it's not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia's past follows them to threaten her and her family's fresh start.

