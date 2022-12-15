Today, Netflix released the first full-length trailer for the second season of its long-awaited dramedy, Ginny & Georgia. The trailer teases a continuation of the love-hate relationship between the titular mother and daughter, which has become even more complicated following the highly emotional Season 1 finale where Ginny (Antonia Gentry) learned of Georgia's (Brianne Howey) murderous past. The final moments of the first season saw Ginny leaving town on a motorcycle belonging to Marcus (Felix Mallard), taking her younger brother Austin (Diesel La Torraca) along. It was a juicy cliffhanger that left audiences with burning questions and with the new trailer as well as the return date for the series fast approaching, fans will finally receive the answers they seek.

Throughout Season 1, we saw how Ginny constantly struggled to understand who her mom really was and how she had managed to keep it all together despite the tragedies that have befallen their family, particularly the tragic death of her stepfather. With the discovery of her mom's hand in her stepfather's death, Ginny thinks she's finally figured out her mom - a cold-hearted murderer on the run, but as audiences know, it is not that straightforward. The trailer opens with Ginny seeking to escape her thoughts by going on a cathartic morning run, however, they flood her still. Ginny can't seem to make sense of her mother's actions and lets out a loud frustrating scream.

Netflix had earlier released a flashback clip from the upcoming second season revealing the moment right after Georgia returned home from the “greatest night” of her life to learn that Ginny had discovered the truth about her stepfather's death. The shock discovery leaves Georgia broken and in tears, but from the new trailer, it seems that the mourning phase in typical Georgia fashion was only short-lived as Georgia is seen moving on with her new life as the fiancé to Wellsbury's new mayor, Paul (Scott Porter) without her kids. She tells Paul she's not missing them and loves the peace and quiet of her home. More of Georgia's secrets are revealed at work as her colleague, Nick (Daniel Beirne) confronts her about her nefarious activities at the mayor's office which includes embezzling money.

Image via Netflix

The two-minute-long trailer also shows Ginny back home in Wellsbury and while we're not treated in detail to her face-off with mom, it seems both found a way to bury the hatchet as the trailer includes lighthearted moments of the two sharing a bed, a hug, and jokes in a car. We're also given a glimpse at Ginny's love life; her romance with Marcus is progressing beyond sex, but her ex Hunter (Mason Temple) is having a hard time moving on. Ginny is seen getting candid with her BFF, Max (Sara Waisglass) as they sort out pending issues. The trailer equally teases more thrill in store as Austin's dad whom Georgia framed for money laundering is out of prison and pays his son a visit at school, in another scene, Georgia is seen cocking and pointing her gun. Is she planning to murder another of her lovers to keep her family safe? We'll learn more when the series returns to Netflix on January 5. The streamer had earlier revealed that the second season will pick up just two weeks from where season one ended.

Ginny & Georgia is created and executive produced by Sarah Lampert and written by Angela Nissel who also serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Tahler, Jenny Daly, Holly Hines, Daniel March, Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, and Armand Leo. Debra J. Fisher serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Check out the trailer for Ginny & Georgia Season 2 below, as well as the official synopsis from Netflix.