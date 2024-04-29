The Big Picture Get ready for more family drama as Netflix confirms filming of the third season of Ginny and Georgia.

The new episodes will continue to unravel Georgia's past and potentially reveal long-held secrets.

Audiences eagerly anticipate how the complicated relationships in the show will unfold in the upcoming season.

Get ready for more family drama, with Netflix confirming that the third season of Ginny and Georgia has begun filming. After the second installment of the series created by Sarah Lampert revealed a little bit more about Georgia's (Brianne Howey) past, the new episodes are ready to continue solving the mystery for audiences, who are eagerly waiting to find out how Paul (Scott Porter) will react when he finds out about the murders. The upcoming season of Ginny and Georgia will determine if the titular characters will be able to keep their secrets or if the truth about their backstory will come to life.

Netflix announced that the third season of Ginny and Georgia had begun filming by launching a photo of Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry and Diesel La Torraca getting ready for a table read related to the upcoming episodes. The rest of the main cast can also be seen in other images, ready to embark on a new adventure. The complicated relationship between Ginny, Georgia and Austin is the heart of the series, as the family tries to live a normal life despite the violent situation they had to go through in their past. Ever since Ginny and Georgia premiered on Netflix, flashbacks have been revealing details about Georgia's relationship with Gil (Aaron Ashmore), her former partner and Austin's biological father.

Ginny and Georgia has proven to be a successful title for Netflix, who was ready to renew the show for two more seasons after the launch of the second installment. Nothing has been stated regarding the fourth season of the series, but taking into account how cameras are rolling for the third season, it won't be long before audiences see Georgie and Ginny on the screen once again. Despite Georgia's troubled past, the character is apparently ready to get married, and the new episodes of Netflix's hit will force her to face new problems before she can get to her new life.

What Will the Third Season of 'Ginny and Georgia' Be About?

The second season of Ginny and Georgia left viewers with more questions than answers, with Austin revealing that he hadn't told anyone what he saw the night Tom (Vincent Legault) died. At the same time, Georgia was arrested in the middle of her own wedding after being accused of killing Tom. The fate of the family will be at stake when Ginny and Georgia returns to Netflix in the near future. Rose Troche, Sharon Lewis, Danishka Esterhazy, Audrey Cummings and James Genn were the filmmakers involved in the second installment of the series, and time will tell if they'll return to helm chapters in the third season.

You can check out Netflix's official pos regarding the third season of Ginny and Georgia below: