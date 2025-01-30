Hello Peaches! The time has come to make a long-awaited return to the fakest "happy" town in all the land, Wellsbury. That's right, the countdown to Season 3 of Ginny & Georgia is officially on and the series is setting itself up to be the most dramatic one yet, according to a first look at the upcoming installment. Ginny & Georgia captures the chaotic and somewhat toxic story of Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her children Ginny (Antonia Gentry), a teenager struggling emotionally, and Austin (Diesel La Torraca), her youngest who has seemingly remained unaffected by his mother's actions, until now. A survivor of life and cruel circumstances, Georgia had a challenging childhood in which she was left to fend for herself, leading to some very unhealthy, manipulative, and in numerous cases, dangerous situations.

At the end of Season 2, Georgia's dark past resurfaces, including her ex, Kenny, who assaulted Ginny as a child, prompting Georgia to poison him, ultimately resulting in his death. Georgia has a long-standing history of various crimes, including fraud and money laundering, and, of course, murder. Her murky past eventually catches up with her in the final episode of Season 2, leading her to find herself in handcuffs on the day of her wedding to the town's beloved Mayor Paul Randolph (Scott Porter) as her children watch on in wild panic.

'Ginny & Georgia' Will Pick Up With Georgia Behind Bars

Now, in brand-new images from Season 3 of the drama, audiences are given a first look into the bedlam that is about to ensue. One shot features Georgia behind bars as she looks onward, empty behind the eyes after watching her faux picture-perfect life crumble. Whilst she appears internally hollow, Georgia does not appear disheveled or out of control, which could allude to her having a plan to get herself out of this mess, which historically she has been extremely successful in doing. A prison break could also be plausible — in true Georgia style. A second shot captures Ginny and Austin, who looks notably older, in the front row of a courtroom with bewildered expressions and an entire audience of people behind them eager to catch a glimpse of what happens next.

There are plenty of unanswered questions that season three is expected to address, Georgia's fate and the impact on her relationship with Paul, Ginny and Marcus' on-and-off relationship and the effect of Georgia's truth on Austin, who is no longer sheltered from the truth. What is certain, though, is season three promises even more drama with a fourth season already confirmed by Netflix.

Ginny & Georgia returns to Netflix on June 5, 2025. You can watch the previous two seasons on Netflix now and take a look at the new stills above.