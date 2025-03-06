Having killed some people already, there is nothing much Georgia (Brianne Howey) can do to top that. However, in the upcoming third season of Ginny and Georgia, the character does something "big," according to Howey. The actress appeared in an episode of Podcrushed where she discussed her complicated relationship with Georgia. "There's one or two things this season Georgia does that are really hard to get behind," Howey said. "There's a pretty big one this season," she added, but refused to reveal what it is saying, "I won't spoil it yet." Ginny and Georgia Season 3 finds Georgia in a rough place after her past catches up with her. The season's official synopsis below teases a major split between the titular mother-daughter duo.

Georgia has just been arrested for murder during her wedding - ruining her fairy tale ending and putting the spotlight on the Millers like never before. It's always been Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite like this. Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove – Is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?

The Law Catches Up with 'Ginny and Georgia' in Season 3

Image via Netflix

First-look images from the upcoming season tease dark vibes. Following her arrest, Georgia is placed behind bars as the law takes its course. Her children are among the people who show up at court to witness this spectacle that a small town like Wellsbury might have never seen. The season will not be smooth sailing for the character. "We can’t wrap it up in a pretty bow; that’s not real life. That’s certainly not Georgia’s life. It never has been. Why would it start to be her life now?” Howey previously said of the direction the season takes. Ginny and Georgia has already been renewed for Season 4 so it will be a long road for the duo before any sense of normalcy returns to their lives.

Season 3 recalls cast members Howey, Gentry, Felix Mallard (Marcus), Sara Waisglass (Max), Diesel La Torraca (Austin), Jennifer Robertson (Ellen), Scott Porter (Mayor Paul), Raymond Ablack (Joe), Katie Douglas (Abby), Chelsea Clark (Norah), and Nathan Mitchell (Zion). Ty Dolan and Noah Lamanna recur in Season 3 as Wolfe and Tris. The ten-episode third season debuts on June 5, 2025.

