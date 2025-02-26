What's better than your favorite show scoring a renewal? Dual renewals, of course. In today’s cutthroat TV landscape, where networks and streaming platforms are highly selective about which shows survive, securing a two-season order is a rare achievement, a clear testament to a show’s success. One of the lucky few to earn that level of trust is Netflix's Ginny & Georgia. For TV creators, a double renewal is a dream come true, allowing for better long-term planning and a more cohesive endgame. The comedy-drama, which follows the titular mother-daughter duo, hasn’t even aired Season 3 yet, but with production wrapped for the upcoming season and a summer release date in place, the creative team is already gearing up to dive into Season 4.

After the harrowing Season 2 finale that left Georgia in cuffs on her wedding day, Season 3 is set to provide long-awaited answers. However, based on the first-look photos shared by Netflix, things aren’t looking promising for Wellsbury’s most charming grifter. Fortunately for fans, Georgia’s story is heading toward a planned conclusion, as the creators originally pitched a four-season arc to nicely wrap up the story. With work already underway on Season 4’s script, the wait between seasons could be shorter than the two-year gap between the first two installments. Writing for Season 4 officially kicked off on Tuesday, February 25, as revealed in an Instagram post on the show’s official page. The post featured an image collage of 13 writers on what appeared to be a team video call, with a caption teasing an exciting journey ahead: "First day of the Season 4 writer’s room!!! Based on today alone, Season 4 is going to be a RIDE."

What to Expect From 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3?