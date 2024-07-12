The Big Picture Nathan Mitchell hints at crazy twists in Ginny & Georgia Season 3 that fans won't expect. Tea to spill!

It’s been over a year since the Netflix comedy drama series Ginny & Georgia was renewed for a third and fourth season with little to no information released regarding when the show would return. Thankfully, fans may not have to wait for much longer as Nathan Micthell, who stars in the series as Zion Miller, Georgia's ex-boyfriend and Ginny's biological father, has some updates, pointing at what will go down in Season 3, which is already in production and when filming will begin for Season 4.

Speaking with Screen Rant, while promoting The Boys Season 4, Mitchell could not divulge much but hinted at how crazy Ginny & Georgia Season 3 will be with lots of twists that viewers will not expect. "I wish I could tell you, I don't know what I'm allowed to say. What I can say is Season 3 is going to be bonkers! I have some great tea that I'm not allowed to spill. But they're going to get whiplash from how much their heads are turning back and forth from surprise. It's a great season that G&G has in store for everyone, and I can't wait for them to see it."

Created by Sarah Lampert, Ginny & Georgia highlights the complicated relationship between Ginny (Antonia Gentry), Georgia (Brianne Howey) and Austin (Diesel La Torraca) as they try to live a normal life despite the violent situation they had to go through in their past. The comedy drama series debuted on Netflix on February 24, 2021, and months later it was renewed for a second season, which premiered on January 5, 2023. It was then renewed for third and fourth seasons in May 2023.

'Ginny & Georgia' Season 4 May Begin Filming Next Year

Despite the fact that Ginny & Georgia received a double renewal, with production of Season 3 already in progress, filming the following season will not happen immediately as revealed by Mitchell in the same interview. Instead, the movie star will be focused on shooting for The Boys. He explained, "We're going to take some time [after Season 3.] Luckily, I think The Boys is going to start filming soon, but we will have wrapped up [Ginny & Georgia] Season 3 by the time [we start The Boys Season 5]. Then we'll take some time, and then next year, we'll get into it."

Meanwhile, news of Ginny & Georgia Season 3 filming was confirmed via Netflix’s photo announcement featuring lead stars Howey, Gentry and La Torraca getting ready for a table read related to the new episodes. The pictures also included the rest of the main cast looking prepped to get on with a new adventure.

Ginny & Georgia Season 3 has no precise release date yet, but fans can catch up on past seasons on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.

