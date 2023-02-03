Netflix released the second season of Ginny & Georgia nearly one month ago, yet the series still remains at the top of the streamers' Top 10 list. It’s a pretty remarkable accomplishment to hold a spot within the top three for so long when new projects are being released weekly, not just on Netflix but across a plethora of other outlets, so seeing this level of success speaks to how spectacular this series is. Created by Sarah Lampert, what Ginny & Georgia does so well is offer something for everyone. It’s for this reason that the show has such a robust staying power. Despite living in the digital age, there’s still plenty of value in word-of-mouth marketing and Ginny & Georgia certainly has excelled in this area. Again, this is because the show has a multi-layered approach that is fueled by tremendous performances from Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry as the namesake characters.

Extreme Circumstances Aside, It’s Relatable

It’s crazy to say this about a show that features people stealing money from a political office, multiple husbands dying and a child firing a gun, all taking place in an affluent town in Massachusetts, but Ginny & Georgia thrives because of how relatable it is to the audience. Mothers and any parent, for that matter, gravitate to the character of Georgia despite all of her flaws. She is as strong-willed as they come and will quite literally do anything to protect her children. Howey delivers a breakthrough performance, providing a level of charisma and intricacy that gives the character so much life and depth.

The same goes for Gentry’s role as Ginny, who is easy to root for as the child who has a good group of friends, and a good head on her shoulders but because of the drama that has unfolded in her life, deals with struggles on the inside. Even characters like Joe (Raymond Ablack), Maxine (Sara Waisglass), Marcus (Felix Mallard), Ellen (Jennifer Robertson), and Paul (Scott Porter) have so many layers to them that there’s something in each of them that viewers can feel for. The plot involving Joe, who could very easily have been a forgotten about role in any other show, is so complex from his desire to be loved by Georgia to being the voice of reason for anyone who walks into his coffee shop that they even spent time showing flashbacks to his younger years to paint his character on an even bigger canvas. There just simply is so much to love about a multitude of personalities on the show that it makes it easy to keep coming back.

Ginny & Georgia isn’t attempting to reinvent the wheel with anything they are doing. What allows the show to excel in the way it is, is a result of crafty storytelling from its writers and brilliant, and more importantly convincing, performances from its cast. Instead of having a show that deals with a fractured mother-daughter relationship or one that deals with a single mother struggling to find love, the creative team goes a step further to deliver extreme circumstances to make things as intriguing as possible all while telling an understood moral to the story at its core. Is Georgia taking the lives of two of her husbands relatable? No, but what about someone who does whatever they can to protect their family? By providing the audience with an engaging storyline that coincides with the message, Ginny & Georgia is able to provide a thought-provoking series and one that can easily be rewatched with new things picked up with each viewing.

There Aren’t Any Dull Moments, and That’s a Credit to Everyone Involved

Let’s face it, most shows end up stalling out in the middle of a season or have an episode or two that deters from the most interesting plot line. Even within an episode itself, there can be portions that aren’t as gripping because a side character comes across as boring or a subplot seems to have no bearing on the narrative. None of those are issues with Ginny & Georgia. From the two leading women to characters like Abby (Katie Douglas) or Padma (Rebecca Ablack), there aren’t any weaknesses in the cast and their deliveries. The stories that are being told with the side characters are just as interesting as the whereabouts of Ginny and Georgia. Season 2 found great success in diving more into Maxine’s arc and even making a once-belittling character like Cynthia Fuller turn into someone fans were pulling for by the season's end. It’s this unique ability that makes the show so binge-worthy and one that leaves its viewers rapidly pressing the “Play Next” button.

While the actors are carrying their weight, the staying power of Ginny & Georgia also is a credit to Lampert and the team of writers and producers she has assembled. There are jokes and quick banter aplenty incorporated into each episode, but there are also deep, heavier moments that require a certain level of finesse that the writers never miss a beat. Having a show that can spotlight Ginny’s therapy sessions and her emotional conversation with her mother about her self-harm while also being able to switch a flip and showcase a hilarious night out between Georgia’s ex, Zion (Nathan Mitchell), and her current fiancé, Paul, is something few shows possess in its arsenal. It doesn’t seem that any scene is put together without thought, which is why each episode feels like its own story in itself. There’s a certain level of importance that is packed within each 50-minute installment, oftentimes featuring a strong final scene that keeps its audience wanting more and wanting it in that very moment.

There are plenty of reasons Ginny & Georgia remains so relevant one month after its latest season was released. It’s a testament to all those who comprise the show. The cast approaches each scene with a purpose and never lacks the emotion needed, whether it be a setting like a high school basement party or a private investigator confronting his target. There are plenty of ways a show like this could be tripped up or hit a rut, but what keeps bringing its audience back and new viewers tuning in, are its alluring top-to-bottom storylines, believable cast, and a team of writers that know how to navigate a script no matter what the circumstances may be.

