Netflix just revealed the trailer for its upcoming series Ginny & Georgia, which looks like the kind of soap opera dramedy that will easily slide its way into the streamer’s Top Ten as people binge the heck out of it. The show stars Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry as Georgia and Ginny, a mother and daughter constantly on the move who finally try to settle down in small town New England when Georgia’s past begins to catch up with her.

The trailer showcases its lead actors, with Gentry a particular standout as the thoughtful, put-upon Ginny struggling to deal with the whirlwind that is her young mother. Her performance seems to strike an intriguing balance between frustration and resentment over her mom’s overwhelmingly chaotic personality, and compassion for the hardships her mom endured to try and raise her the best way she could. Howey is dizzying and mercurial as the free-spirited Georgia, a character who comes across as simultaneously endearing and exhausting in the scenes we see in the trailer. Georgia is an energetic 30-year-old woman, having given birth to Ginny when she was only 15, and their close proximity in age is a constant headache for Ginny as Georgia frequently invades her social circles. And just in case you were worried the series was going to be lighthearted fun, Georgia’s mysterious past eventually rears its ugly head and threatens to strip her of her rights as Ginny’s mother.

“We wanted to make a grounded show with real teenagers, real emotions, and honesty,” creator Sarah Lampert said in a release. “Fifteen-year-old girls go through a lot. Like, a hell of a lot. Something we talked about a lot in the writers’ room is that everyone is fighting a battle that you can't see. And although our characters are flawed we treat them with compassion, which is something the world needs more of right now. We weren’t really interested in labeling our characters ‘right’ and ‘wrong’ or passing judgement on them, but instead wanted to explore their gray areas.” It's an interesting premise for a show, and we'll be able to explore the gray areas of Ginny & Georgia ourselves when the series hits Netflix February 24. Until then, you can check out the trailer below.

Image via Netflix

