Isn't this just peachy! Ginny & Georgia Season 3 has wrapped and is getting closer to hitting the screen. Tudum reveals that the first of the two seasons ordered for the hit series has completed filming and will now move to post-production before being ready for release. “It’s always bittersweet to finish up a season,” series star Antonia Gentry (Ginny) told Tudum on set during the last few days of filming. “I know we’re not even done yet, and we still have post-production and blah blah blah. But I just want to see what we’ve managed to create this season and see if people love it.” Fellow Ginny & Georgia actress, Brianne Howey (Georgia) added:

“It’s so close, but there’s so much exciting stuff to do. We’re trying to take a lot of pictures, and I know in my heart that we have an amazing season ahead of us. Everyone’s worked so hard and the scripts are so good, and we’re just so proud.”

Production revealed that two actors have joined the series. Ty Doran and Noah Lamanna will recur in Season 3. Doran plays Wolfe, "a laid-back guy in Ginny’s poetry class who doesn’t particularly like poetry." Lamanna plays Tris, a friend of Marcus and Silver. "They are a skateboarder who is supersmart and peer tutors."

What to Expect In 'Ginny and Georgia' Season 3.

Image via Netflix

Following the explosive second season finale that saw Georgia get arrested, Season 3 deals with the fallout from her actions. Showrunner Sara Lampert spoke about Georgia's decision. "Georgia needed to kill someone, and she needed to kill someone in Wellsbury, Massachusetts," she said. Howey previewed a tough road ahead for the mother-daughter duo, saying, "It's not over until it's over. We can’t wrap it up in a pretty bow." She explains, "[t]hat’s not real life. That’s certainly not Georgia’s life. It never has been. Why would it start to be her life now?” she added. Lampert teased "new hurdles, new relationships, and new challenges [for Ginny and Georgia] in a way we haven’t seen before on the show.”

Ginny & Georgia Season 3 recalls series stars Gentry and Howie alongside Felix Mallard as Marcus, Sara Waisglass as Max, Diesel La Torraca as Austin, Jennifer Robertson as Ellen, Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph, Raymond Ablack as Joe, Katie Douglas as Abby, Chelsea Clark as Norah, Nathan Mitchell as Zion, Katelyn Wells as Silver, and more. Besides Doran and Lamanna, no other new cast members have been announced.

Ginny & Georgia Season 3 does not have a premiere date yet but stay tuned to Collider for further updates. You can watch Seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix.

Ginny & Georgia Release Date February 24, 2021 Cast Brianne Howey , Antonia Gentry , Jennifer Robertson , Felix Mallard , Katie Douglas , Sara Waisglass Seasons 2 Creator Sarah Lampert Main Genre Drama

