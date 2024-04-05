The Big Picture Gino Corrado starred in over 400 films, often in a role as a waiter.

Despite only playing minor roles, Corrado appeared in three iconic movies, including Casablanca.

Corrado's career spanned the Golden Age of Hollywood.

In the world of acting, there are some performers who are true chameleons, fitting into different roles and remaining completely unrecognizable from each other, but some go the opposite path by mastering and embracing one type of role for their entire career. Perhaps one of the oldest examples of this idea would be Gino Corrado, who remained out of the limelight for much of his life but quietly earned himself an impressive resume in the Golden Age of the film industry. Appearing in more than four hundred movies during his lifetime, he navigated through the silent era and into the talkies with little difficulty, continuing on for decades with a minor but impressive career. Through his typecasting as a waiter, Corrado played a small but notable part in three of the most iconic Hollywood classics and experienced much of the early history of Hollywood, ensuring his own legacy with a shocking amount of humility.

How Did Gino Corrado Get His Start in Hollywood?

At the time Gino Corrado started his career in the industry, there were few examples of which he could emulate, but those which did exist often proved inspirational. In 1916, Charlie Chaplin was only just getting started with his iconic role as the Tramp and Roscoe Arbuckle already had his promising and comedic career ahead of him. It was in this environment that Corrado made his first film appearance with Intolerance: Love’s Struggle Throughout the Ages as a character who is credited only as “the Runner.” Directed by D.W. Griffith, the father of Hollywood now infamous for creating The Birth of a Nation, the film has gone virtually unnoticed, and it reflected the struggle Corrado experienced to secure work during his early career.

Although he would later go on to star in four hundred films throughout his life, Corrado only had seven roles for the second half of the decade in an era where other silent film stars often had dozens to their name, though most of them have since been lost to history. Not that Corrado would actually be using his real name, since he had already found the more Anglicized pseudonym Eugene Corey by the time his fifth film was produced in 1918.

Corrado experienced his first string of long-term success during the 1920s, starring in dozens of films during the silent era. Perhaps his most notable was The Ten Commandments, made long before the more famous version starring Charlton Heston in the 1950s. Towards the end of the decade, he also featured in The Iron Mask alongside legendary silent film actor Douglas Fairbanks, which served as the start of a new trend for the actor. Though most of his roles were still relatively minor, Corrado made his small contribution to some of the most iconic films in history, appearing just long enough to achieve notice but never becoming famous for his many roles.

Gino Corrado Embraced His Role as "The Waiter"

When talkies rapidly began to replace the silent era in the 1930s, many actors could not make the transition and some others fell from grace due to tragedy or scandal, but Corrado quietly persisted as if nothing had changed. By this time, his typecasting was complete and most of his roles were relegated to playing characters in the service industry, like waiters, managers, or clerks. On rare occasions, Corrado would play other character archetypes, like the time he portrayed a soldier in A Farewell to Arms during its first adaptation in 1932, but most of his appearances were nothing more than cameos. Far from being a hindrance, Corrado embraced it and forged a very small but perfect spot for himself in the film industry.

One might argue this does not make Corrado unique. After all, classic stars like James Dean and Marilyn Monroe each discovered a specific archetype that embodied how we see them today. Corrado stuck to his typecasting for decades, creating one of the most impressive resumes in film history. In 1939 alone, he starred in eighteen films, equivalent to nearly one third of the entire filmography Elizabeth Taylor had produced over the fifty years of her career. This remains all the more impressive when one considers that nearly all of them were bit parts without any lines or even full credits to his name. When one measures his accomplishments against the most prolific leads in the history of the industry, only a small handful can claim to have done as much and none with so little.

Gino Corrado Appeared in Three Iconic Movies

The career of Corrado continued well into the 1940s and eventually became successful enough that he earned the unique status of being the only actor to star in three of the greatest classics of all time. Towards the end of the decade and during the peak of his career, he appeared briefly in Gone with the Wind in a minor role. Two years later, Corrado could be seen in Citizen Kane, one of the very few cases where the character had a name, using his own. Returning to the role of the waiter, he then appeared in Casablanca in a brief scene. Reflecting what might be viewed as dignity and humility, none of his three roles remain credited in the films themselves. Even if his name has been mostly forgotten, his presence is eternal and will likely remain so, given that all three classics were among the first twenty-five films to be annually selected for permanent preservation by the National Film Industry within the Library of Congress.

For most of us, getting the chance to appear in three of the greatest classics in film history would be enough, but not for Gino Corrado. His career continued throughout the 1940s and early 1950s, appearing in other famous films of the time period, from The Grapes of Wrath to The Mask of Zorro to Rebecca, the last of which served as the directorial debut of a certain Alfred Hitchcock. Once again, all three were uncredited, but all three of them were released in the same year, making 1940 arguably his most successful in terms of impact. During the peak of their popularity, he also appeared in ten short films with The Three Stooges over fifteen years, always in a serving role. With the film industry rapidly changing, Corrado had mostly retired by the late 1950s and, while the role in The Iron Mask was his favorite, he never let go of his famous persona as “The Waiter.” After leaving the film industry, he opened and hosted his own restaurant in Beverly Hills and another in Tanzania, precisely because his time in Hollywood had proven to be so successful.

Within the industry, there is often what one might call a unique period serving as a state of grace, where an actor is well known enough around town to be constantly sought for roles but not yet big enough to be considered famous or recognizable to the public. Even today, there are still some actors who fit this description and many of our modern stars have long crossed that barrier, but Gino Corrado possessed the rare ability to remain and thrive within it, enjoying the spoils without seeking any fame or fortune. Given the quite open discrimination Italian actors had faced in his day, it remains disheartening to think he was forced into typecasting and hardly used his real name even on the rare occasions he was credited, but it seems that the results have spoken for themselves. Had more opportunities existed, perhaps Corrado could have become a leading man, but when one considers his clear humility, he may not have wanted or needed it. Regardless of how obscure he might be to viewers today, Gino Corrado has nevertheless quietly secured his legacy. Not bad for a bit player who rarely had any lines.

