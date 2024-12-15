Before Joe Barton created Black Doves, he made one of the most compelling international television series with Giri/Haji. Different enough to Black Doves to be its own entity but similar enough in themes and tone to sit next to it as a companion piece, Giri/Haji is set in both London and Tokyo. It’s a cross-cultural thriller, with dialogue spoken in both English and Japanese, featuring an all-star cast from across the globe, primarily from Japan and the UK. Kenzo Mori (Takehiro Hira) is a Tokyo-based detective who travels to London to look for his brother, Yuto (Yōsuke Kubozuka). As Kenzo is trying to solve the mystery of his brother’s whereabouts, he befriends a British police officer named Sarah (Kelly MacDonald), and a young sex worker named Rodney (Will Sharpe). Along with a host of other supporting characters, they end up heavily involved in Kenzo’s work to solve the case.

‘Giri/Haji’ Is an Action-Packed Yakuza Crime Thriller

The plot of Giri/Haji sees Kenzo trying to find the truth about the crime his brother is accused of committing, and his subsequent disappearance. Yuto is presumed dead, after having allegedly murdered a family member of the yakuza gang. A yakuza member himself, his supposed actions have brought the local Tokyo gangs to the brink of an all-out war — Kenzo is trying to stop them from going any further.

Kenzo follows the trail from his Tokyo home to London, leaving behind his elderly parents, wife, and teenage daughter. The Tokyo police have set up a cover for him as an exchange student in the London police academy. It’s here where he meets course leader Sarah, an officer with the Metropolitan Police, who has her own issues she is dealing with at work.

Kenzo also meets a half-Japanese, half-British drug addict named Rodney. Rodney primarily helps Kenzo become familiar with the criminal underworld of London, but also helps him get closer to his daughter Taki (Aoi Okuyama), who has fled to London in an act of rebellion. Kenzo’s search for Yuto leads him to not only be entangled in the yakuza’s affairs, but he now finds himself knee-deep in with the gangs of London.

‘Giri/Haji’ Runs Deep With Its Themes of Duty, Shame, and Love

“Giri” and “Haji” translate from Japanese to English as duty and shame, respectively. The characters are all bound by duty in one way or another, whether it be to family, work, or a moral compass. They continually shame themselves, their families, or their colleagues through their actions. Nobody is on the straight and narrow path in Giri/Haji, not personally and not professionally.

The plot is almost secondary in Giri/Haji, as its themes of family, moral duty, and honor take precedence. Flashbacks of a younger Kenzo and Yuto show that while Kenzo works in law enforcement and Yuto is entangled with the yakuza, Kenzo always has Yuto’s back. He covers up crimes for him, and often acts against his own better judgment and morals. He wants to arrest Yuto for crimes he’s committed, but knows that the yakuza would execute him if they got ahold of him. He chooses his duty as a brother over his duty as a police detective.

Giri/Haji is a story about what we would do for those we care about and at what cost. Kenzo bears a lot of responsibility as a cop, son, husband, father, and brother, while his heart is pulling him in other directions which he finds shameful. Kenzo and Sarah grow close, in spite of Kenzo leaving a wife behind in Tokyo. Sarah also believes she’s a morally good, dutiful person, but finds through her time with Kenzo that perhaps this isn’t so true after all. Sarah takes in Kenzo, Taki, and Rodney, treating them like family. She looks out for them, keeps their secrets, and maneuvers behind the police force’s back to help them. Even though she is police, Sarah lies for Kenzo to protect him, which goes against her moral duty as a detective.

‘Giri/Haji’ Showcases Excellent Performances From an Array of International Actors

The characters of Giri/Haji are well-developed, multidimensional, and their interrelationships with each other are at the heart of the show. The performances are all outstanding, and many familiar faces are seen across the board, with well-known and respected Japanese, British, and American actors involved. The likes of Anna Sawai and Justin Long are among the recognizable supporting cast names.

The breakout performance of the series is Will Sharpe as Rodney. He brings light to the otherwise dark series, but alongside his humor, holds some of the most heartbreaking and powerful moments. He’s in emotional turmoil after tragic events and finds himself drowning in the pain, dealing with it primarily through using drugs. His time with Kenzo, Sarah, and Taki give him a new purpose, but things aren’t ever easy for him. Sharpe is a revelation in the role, which rightfully earned him a BAFTA Television Award. Part yakuza thriller, part love story, if you like Black Doves, Giri/Haji is an absolute must-watch.

