Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for The Girl From Plainville.Inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter and her texting-suicide case, the Hulu series The Girl From Plainville delves into the relationship between Michelle (Elle Fanning, who’s also an executive producer on the project), a small-town teen who just wants somewhere to fit in, and Conrad Roy III (Colton Ryan), a young man who loves baseball but whose life is increasingly spiraling into a dark place, and the close bond they formed, even though they were rarely actually together in the same place. After his death, for which she ultimately stood trial for involuntary manslaughter, Michelle works to ingratiate herself with Conrad’s family and friends, until countless text messages encouraging his suicide are revealed, and she must face how big of a role she played in his actions.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, which you can both watch and read, Fanning talked about how familiar she was with Carter and her case prior to doing this project, approaching the telling of this story in an unbiased way, shooting a duet with co-star Ryan, the hardest scene she’s done up to this point in her career, the importance of destigmatizing mental health, and the dangers of social media. She also talked about her excitement over returning for the third season of The Great.

Collider: First of all, tremendous work in this. Congratulations on that.

ELLE FANNING: Thank you.

When this project came your way, had you been familiar with this story and this case? Did you go into this with preconceived notions or feelings that you already had about it, or did you just have a vague awareness?

FANNING: I was aware of it. I didn’t follow it obsessively, but I think that you would’ve had to really live under a rock to not have heard of the case. It was splashed across the news, and I remember seeing the photos of Michelle [Carter] coming out of court and her eyebrows and the look of this girl. The media portrayed her in a very one-dimensional way. She was this manipulator and this young black widow, and it was very one-sided. I think that also Conrad [Roy] was very much portrayed in that way. We didn’t get to know him as a person or his backstory and who he was as a young man. He was very much the victim in this story, which he was. We have to remember that this story ended tragically, and a life was lost here, but it was a very modern story.

I was around their age when all this was going on, so you can’t help but think about, “Wow, these are young people, and they have phones, just like me.” This is something that we’re all trying to navigate, with this false sense of reality that we face in the technological age of texting and social media and that instant gratification that you feel when you get a text, and how easy it is to say things online and to not see the consequences of the hurt that your words can cause. I think it riveted the nation for a reason. Everyone formed an opinion on it. I do think that I have a greater understanding now, after filming the show and looking at the story from an unbiased way, and working on it for so long. We really wanted to not sensationalize the story in any way and show more to all of these characters, to both families, and to not do what the media did, which was blanket it in one way and not show the facts or the details behind it all.

Even with this heavy subject matter, there are elements of fantasy throughout the series and, as a result, you have a song and dance number in this (“Can’t Fight This Feeling”) with Colton Ryan. What was it like to shoot that? How did it feel to perform that song with him? Did you get tired of doing it, when you have to do it as many times as I would imagine you had to do it?

FANNING: This shoot was a very heavy shoot, every day. It was very intense. And that was the one day where everyone felt very light. That was one very happy day. We had a great time. And Colton is a singer. He’s professional, and he’s done musical theater, so that was right in his lane. He was showing me the ropes, and we had a really great time. I do love how the show balances the fantasy with reality and the blurred lines there because I do think Michelle, my character, lives in between fantasy and reality, a lot of the time. They used that fantasy device to show what’s going on in her head and the Glee of it all, and how she was casting herself as the star in these YA stories, which is just interesting human dissection to think about.

How was it to do that, in comparison to the Glee monologue and the song (“Make You Feel My Love”) to the mirror? It just broke my heart, watching her do that, even though it’s also weird and you feel a little uncomfortable.

FANNING: Oh, man. Yeah, that was the hardest scene I think I’ve ever done in my life, right now, up until this point. I watched that clip of Lea Michele so many times, countless times. I wrote on my legal pad, every single mannerism that she did, at the time that she did it, and when she got emotional, when she held back, when she would close her eyes, and every gesture that was there. I had to mimic that. It was very meta because Michelle is mimicking grief, but she’s feeling grief, herself, and Leah Michele was feeling grief for her real life boyfriend who passed away, but also acting on a show and mourning the character that he played on the show. There’s so much going on, in that moment.

And I do think, to hold all that together, because that is the climax of the pilot, there’s a moment where you’re feeling for Michelle, but then you want the audience to wonder if it was all a dramatization. There’s something twisted inside her, that she is mimicking grief and trying to put that on, as the grieving widow, in a way. Obviously, we explore that more, but that is a taste, for the start of the series. The audience starts to question a bit what her intentions are, which we don’t have all the answers to, necessarily. We still don’t, but we are asking those questions.

Did you and Colton have conversations about why you thought Michelle did what she did, or just their relationship and the influence she had over him, when these were two people that were rarely even together in the same room?

FANNING: Yeah, I think that’s what was so fascinating to us. We had access to all the text messages, so reading those was very haunting and very difficult. You could see that these two people were in a dark place and they were both reaching out to one another, but reaching out to the wrong people. You just wish that they had never met. They didn’t bring out the best sides of each other, unfortunately. So yeah, Colton and I talked about it a bit. We both are the same age and we have phones, ourselves, so we can understand how you can get wrapped up in that alternate universe. You can create whatever you want on your phone. For us, we also wanted to destigmatize mental health and how that is affecting young people today, especially with social media. I can relate to bullying. It’s so easy for people to say things online that they wouldn’t say to your face, so I can understand that. But people have to know that words hold weight. The weapons on our show are phones. It’s not a weapon, but something that was built to connect us somehow can be so disconnected.

What’s next for you? Are you going to shoot Season 3 of The Great next, or are you going to shoot something before that?

FANNING: Yeah, I’m shooting the third season. I leave pretty soon. We’re going back, so that’ll be a big jump. I shot the second season two weeks before Plainville, so I only had that two weeks in between. It was a shock to the system to do something so different. But I can’t wait to go back. That show is my happy place. It’s so fun.

The Girl From Plainville is available to stream at Hulu on March 29.

