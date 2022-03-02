True crime stories are all the rage these days, and one of the most intriguing ones as of late is The Girl From Plainville starring Elle Fanning. The series premieres later this month on March 29th and, ahead of the release, Hulu has just dropped a new trailer that is sure to get any true-crime fan buzzing.

The series is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter (Fanning), a young woman convicted of involuntary manslaughter for texts between herself and her partner, Conrad Roy III (Colton Ryan), before he died by suicide. The new trailer explores the morning of Conrad's death, followed by the backstory of the tragic case, with audiences learning that Michelle had lied about Conrad being missing for three days, when in reality she had been in contact with him the entire time. The footage, which is intercut with scenes of Michelle and Conrad’s “loving” relationship, elaborates on the texts that Michelle left her boyfriend leading up to the night he died, encouraging him to harm himself.

We then get a glimpse into Conrad’s life with his mother Lynn (Chloë Sevigny), and the mysterious relationship between Michelle and Conrad, which their parents were never aware of, begins to unravel. Michelle's life begins to spiral as a case is opened against her in connection with Conrad’s death, and it is revealed that police have obtained the thousands of texts sent between she and Conrad in the days leading up to his death.

Image via Hulu

The final montage of the trailer only gets more emotionally intense, as we learn that this was not Conrad’s first suicide attempt, that Michelle texted Conrad telling him to drink bleach, and that there is no law against assisted suicide in the state they live in. We then see a bunch of conflicting images and scenes depicting Michelle’s life with her boyfriend, including her and Conrad going to prom and the two dancing happily in the street all contrasting against the backdrop of the precedent-setting trial closing out the footage.

There have been a lot of true crime adaptations lately, especially on television, but this particular series has a lot of genre fans intrigued to see how the show is going to tackle this extremely sensitive subject. Suicide has always been a hard thing to depict on screen, and given that this true story is still fresh in a lot of peoples minds, this crime tale might rub some people the wrong way.

The Girl From Plainville premieres its first three episodes on Hulu on March 29. Check out the new trailer below:

