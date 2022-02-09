Back in January, we were able to get a first look at The Girl from Plainville, a new Hulu series that is set to chronicle a true-crime story that took place eight years ago in Massachusetts. In the story, Elle Fanning plays Michelle Carter, a woman who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter after sending a slate of text messages that prompted a boy to take his own life. Hulu announced today the release window for the series.

We already knew that The Girl from Plainville was set to get a spring release, but now Hulu has made it official by setting the launch of the first three episodes for March 29th. After that, the remaining five episodes will premiere weekly on the streaming platform. If you are the binging kind, this means that you should be able to watch the whole story at once by May 3rd.

Along with the release date, Hulu also unveiled a teaser trailer for The Girl from Plainville. The teaser opens to an extremely distraught Michelle that enters her parents’ living room to announce that Conrad Roy (played by Colton Ryan) is dead, to which they reply “who’s Connor?”. The short teaser highlights the fact that the Michelle-Conrad relationship was both close and distant, and it’s that dichotomy that led to the ultimate question in Michelle’s trial: can someone be prompted to end their life through text messages?

Image via Hulu

RELATED: Lisa Cholodenko to Direct Elle Fanning's Hulu Series About Infamous Texting-Suicide Case

Aside from Fanning and Ryan, The Girl from Plainville’s cast also features Chloë Sevigny (HBO’s Big Love) as Lynn Roy, Cara Buono (Stranger Things) as Gail Carter, Kai Lennox (Green Room) as David Carter, Norbert Leo Butz (Netflix’s Bloodline) as Conrad Roy (the victim’s father), and Michael Mosley (Ozark) as Joseph Cataldo.

The Girl from Plainville is co-written by Liz Hannah (Steven Spielberg’s The Post) and Patrick Macmanus (Apple TV+’s Dr. Death), who also serve as co-showrunners. They adapted the story from an Esquire article by Jesse Barron that revealed an unprecedented case which underscores how the judicial system is struggling to catch up with modern times, with social media and texting non-stop playing a huge role in affecting our mental health. Carter reportedly encouraged Conrad to commit suicide multiple times until the very end of his life.

Hulu premieres the first 3 episodes of The Girl from Plainville on March 29th. After that, a new episode will drop weekly on the platform for the following five weeks.

You can watch the teaser trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

“The Girl From Plainville” is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented “texting-suicide” case. Based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and, later, her conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

'The Girl From Plainville' First-Look Images Reveal the Elle Fanning True Crime Hulu Series The story chronicles the infamous texting-suicide case in Massachusetts.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email