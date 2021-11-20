WIT Studio has posted the first official trailer for the Japanese animated film The Girl From the Other Side. The story was adapted from a manga series by the same name, which was written and illustrated by Japanese artist Nagabe. The movie release follows a 10-minute OAD (original animation DVD) short that prompted a Kickstarter campaign to fund the feature-length adaptation. The story is a dark fairytale in which people are either normal or cursed. In this world, a little girl named Shiva ends up befriending an eerie creature that can’t be touched.

The look of The Girl from the Other Side reiterates the promise of directors Yutaru Kubo and Satomi Maiya to use a style they have since dubbed “new expression technique”. The trailer shows the beginnings of Shiva and the Teacher’s friendship and the way it starts to develop, as well as the danger it eventually presents.

The initial goal from The Girl From the Other Side Kickstarter campaign to get it going was 3 million yen, which was reached on the very same day it launched. When the campaign ended on May 10, 2021, the project had raised over 20 million yen (approximately US$ 200,000). The OAD will be shipped to fans bundled with a spin-off volume of the anime saga on March 10, 2022.

Jun Fukuyama and Rie Takahashi voiced the Teacher and Shiva, respectively, and an audio clip was also released with both actors talking about the project and revealing how was the experience of being able to get it made. In the audio clip, they agree that recording their voices was incredibly fun, and Fukuyama stated that he gave his absolute best to this work. Takahashi celebrated the fact that a feature-length film made it possible to explore key elements from the manga that would otherwise be impossible to cover in the short film. The original manga series was first published in 2015, and the short film that it spawned was featured in several film festivals.

The Girl From the Other Side will be shipped with the bonus manga volume on March 10, 2022. You can purchase your copy on the MAG Garden online store.

Check out the trailer below (subtitled):

Here’s the official synopsis for The Girl From the Other Side:

In a world split between the Inside and the Outside, those living in both realms are told never to cross over to the other side, lest they be cursed. A young girl named Shiva lives on the other side, in a vacant village with a demonic guardian known only as “Teacher.” Although the two are forbidden to touch, they seem to share a bond that transcends their disparate appearances. But when Shiva leaves Teacher's care to seek out her grandmother, the secret behind her mysterious living arrangement comes to light.

