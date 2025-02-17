Slashers have long been dismissed as gratuitous B-movie fare. It’s easy for critics to see a knife-wielding maniac and write the whole thing off as a poorly concealed fantasy of sex and violence. Slashers, however, have a long history of tackling social anxieties that are too taboo for other genres to touch. Director Trevor Matthews and writer Nick Gordon did exactly that in their 2014 film, Girl House. A good-time slasher with buckets of blood, Girl House also knew exactly how to unnerve its audience by poking and prodding at questions of internet culture, female sexuality, and the rise of incels.

‘Girl House’ is a Fun, Modern-Day Slasher