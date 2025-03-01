2015 was a solid year for Oz Perkins when he had two films premiering at the Toronto Film Festival. One was his directorial debut, The Blackcoat's Daughter, which would later receive the status of a cult slow-burn horror. The other was called The Girl in the Photographs and was directed by Nick Simon. Perkins, Simon, and Robert Morast collaborated on the screenplay and Wes Craven was attached as an executive producer. At the time, this horror film went largely unnoticed. Now with Perkins' two most recent movies, Longlegs and The Monkey, generating a lot of buzz, it seems like a great time to revisit the film. The Girl in the Photographs features some unique killing scenes (it's not every day we see someone get murdered with a towel), a gloomy atmosphere, surprising amount of dark humor, and a few interesting things to say about the nature of visual arts.

'The Girl in the Photographs' Takes a Familiar Story and Spins It