Growing up can be an experience that is joyous in one moment and melancholy in the next. It is a period of fraught exploration where the world is fresh and new for you to discover. When a piece of art is able to encapsulate this tumultuous time with all its uncertainty and uniqueness, it becomes something worth celebrating in the crowded coming-of-age subgenre. The lively and lovely new Finnish film Girl Picture is one such work that captures this experience with such attention to detail that it lays you completely flat. It is a delicately told story where both tragedy and triumph are in subtle tension with each other. Winner of the Audience Award in the World Dramatic Competition at the most recent Sundance Film Festival, it centers on three characters, Mimmi (Aamu Milonoff), Emma (Linnea Leino), and Rönkkö (Eleonoora Kauhanen) over three consecutive Fridays in their young lives. All are different, ranging from shy to outgoing, though each are richly realized in their own ways. As they all struggle with love, ambition, and friendship, the film becomes a work that undertakes a balancing act so confidently that it is quite beautiful just to take in every detail.

While all the performances are so precise in how natural they feel at every moment, what brings this all together is the work of director Alli Haapasalo. In just her third feature film, she has created something that feels so magnificent in how authentic and true it all is that you can’t help feeling like all these people are themselves real. From the opening scene where we see how Mimmi flaunts the expectations of gym class to the many interactions she has with Rönkkö, her best friend who she can be most herself around, you just feel like these characters are about to leap off the screen. Their quietly profound relationship provides a grounding point for the story, making their moments of connection all the more moving and the subsequent ones of disconnection conversely crushing. You can’t help getting swept up in their lives as they are so fully realized that they feel like portraits of people either you have known or may yourself have once been long ago. It is a genuine look at youth that tells its story with such clarity and care that it becomes everything a slice-of-life story like it should be.

Image via Nordisk Film

RELATED: Finnish Horror Film 'Hatching' Shows the Power of Practical Creature Effects

The key to this is how Haapasalo is able to gently walk a balance between the poetry and pain of youth. Moments of heartache and struggle are played with a light touch while never shying away from how much growing up can hurt. This then becomes juxtaposed against the love and vibrancy that can come from finding something wonderful amidst the woe. There are just so many moments of this poetry like a dance on the side of the road that then leads to an extended scene of the first kiss between Mimmi and Emma. At this moment, as “Slip Away by Perfume Genius reaches a perfectly timed crescendo, the waves of joy come crashing over you just as they do with the characters at this discovery of connection. Just like with any good poetry, it captures the overwhelming emotions in a manner that remains honest even as it itself a work of constructed artifice. Though these are people taking part in a scene, written and acted to be a certain way, the way Haapasalo immerses us into every moment washes this all away. You feel just like a compassionate observer to brief moments in time that will soon pass even as the characters don’t know it yet. It portrays this looming loss of innocence not with explosive moments, but with more authentically subtle ones that sneak up on you.

We see it when the people we have to come to care deeply for begin to get lost and even set out to hurt each other. All of the expansive bliss we felt in the moving moments of music and connection make the ensuing crash back down to Earth into an endlessly effective one. In particular, the way Mimmi and Emma begin to drift apart is nothing short of devastating. Each carries with them their respective fears and anxieties about the future, leading to disagreements that feel as inevitable as their initial attraction to the other. Neither are villanized or vilified as the film instead begins to gently unravel the threads of their relationship until they eventually come apart. Though it only takes place over three weeks, it ends up feeling like there is a lifetime of character work done in these scenes. You come to understand them on a fundamental level, empathizing and connecting with them precisely because of how accurately it captures the passion and pain of the first true love. Even as Rönkkö goes through her own journey that is often separate from Mimmi and Emma, the film is no less thorough in exploring her growth. She is observant and funny, able to pick up on things others often overlook. That she then remains unsure about her own wants and needs feels all too fitting, a rare reflection of youthful uncertainty that rings perpetually true in its portrayal.

All of the characters come away changed in ways that are so flushed out, it leaves you wishing for only more time with each of them. It is as if they are old friends who you want to see where they go next in the hopes they find happiness. At every turn, Girl Picture proves itself to be such a well-written work that nothing is wasted and each moment is essential to bringing its coming-of-age story to life. Everything falls into place so perfectly that each scene is as artfully entrancing as it is emotionally overwhelming. It is like the experience of growing up itself. You get to see everything new with all its vibrancy on full display while also growing to soon realize that this is not to last forever, for better and worse. This balancing act is done so well as the film never tips too far one way or the other, taking time to ensure every new development has moments of quiet reflection. There are surprises, both humorous and dramatic, though it is all wrapped up in a more bittersweet sensibility. This creates a more truthful telling of growing up in how simple yet focused it all is. At the core of this, all of the characters feel so distinct and alive that they shine bright even as the world around them can often dampen their joy. This sense of balance between the light and dark is precisely the way to capture the fraught reality of youth. It is a feeling Haapasalo achieves completely without ever compromising in the slightest to become a true picture of youth all its own.