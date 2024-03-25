The Big Picture The upcoming Girl with the Dragon Tattoo series promises to explore themes of female rage, abuse, and racism from the novels.

Lisbeth Salander will be portrayed by the fourth actress in the new TV adaptation for Prime Video.

The series, based on the Millennium books, blends mystery, thriller, and crime genres, focusing on the characters Lisbeth and Mikael.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is hacking its way into an exciting stage of development, according to its showrunner, Veena Sud. Last year it was announced that Amazon intended to develop a series based on the bestselling Stieg Larsson novels, and now, Sud has revealed what viewers and fans of the stories can expect from the upcoming adaptation. Speaking with Screen Rant, Sud explained her excitement at bringing the series to television after such a long time, adding that the themes of the books were just as relevant now — if not more so — than they were when the novels were first published.

The series is set to be the third adaptation of the 2005 novel, with whoever is cast to play its lead character, the hacker Lisbeth Salander, the fourth to interpret the role after Noomi Rapace, Rooney Mara, and Claire Foy. Rapace played Salander in the Swedish original films, while Mara took on the role for David Fincher's 2011 English language remake. Foy took over the role from Mara in The Girl in the Spider's Web, which was based on the novel of the same name by David Lagercrantz, continuing the series after the death of Larsson.

"I have a classic television show coming out for Amazon, Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, another angry woman out to get the bad guys and the monsters. So, I'm really excited about that, bringing it to television after 15–20 years. It's been kind of in the stratosphere, and there's so much to talk about today that was relevant back then — when Stieg Larsson first published the books, the trilogy — about female rage, about abuse, about the emergence of racism, white nationalism. All of the things, 20 years later, here we are, it's super relevant today. So far, just pursuing kind of outlier women has always been the thing I love, so I'm really excited about that."

She went on to say, "Well, it's a little bit under wraps right now, so I can't reveal too much other than to say, "Welcome to female rage." It's strong, it's powerful, and it's going to take some s--t down in the next few years. So, I'm excited that we get to see, again, a new version of a woman who just refuses to follow the rules."

What Are the 'Dragon Tattoo' Books About?

Officially known as the "Millennium" series, the books blend mystery, thriller, and crime genres, and center around two characters — Lisbeth Salander, a brilliant but troubled hacker with a complex past, and Mikael Blomkvist, an investigative journalist. Salander, in particular, is considered a modern literary icon. Larsson posthumously released the first three novels after his death in 2004, before Lagercrantz wrote another three.

