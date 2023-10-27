Amazon MGM Studios is set to develop an upcoming The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo series — and the platform has officially found its showrunner, Veena Sud. Per Variety, Amazon MGM Studios gave the upcoming series the green light to begin development in May 2020 without having an official showrunner. However, the studio did announce that the series would go into production with Left Bank Pictures, a company based at Sony Pictures Television.

Sud worked as an executive producer and showrunner for The Killing between 2011 and 2014. The series is based on the Danish show Forbrydelsen. The show follows homicide detectives Sarah Linden (Mireille Enos) and Stephen Holder (Joel Kinnaman) as they work on disturbing and mysterious cases one after another. Most recently, Sud partnered with Netflix as creator and executive producer on Seven Seconds, a look at racial tensions between New Jersey police and the Black inhabitants of their city.

What Is 'Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' About?

Based on the psychological thriller from the Millennium series by Swedish author and journalist Stieg Larsson, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo follows two characters, Lisbeth Salander and Mikael Blomkvist. Lisbeth is an emotionally scarred investigator who teams up with the disgraced reporter Mikael to solve a murder-cold case for the Swedish industrialist Henrik Vanger. He believes that someone in his family is responsible for the death of his niece Harriet. As the two uncover his family secrets, they get tangled up in a dark web of secrets — think a dark reflection of the film Knives Out.

The Millennium series has three books in total written by Larsson: The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, The Girl Who Played With Fire, and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets’ Nest. Due to the vast source material, it should come as no surprise that the Sud-lead Amazon series is not the first time this story has been retold. The Swedish film production company Yellow Bird created film versions of the first three Millennium books in 2009. Noomi Repace portrays Lisbeth while Michael Nygvist plays Mikael. In 2011, a North American English-speaking The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo film was released starring Rooney Mara as Lisbeth, Daniel Craig as Mikael, and Christopher Plummer as Henrik.

