The Big Picture The '90s brought us iconic music acts from Nirvana to Alanis Morissette, but Milli Vanilli's lip-sync scandal ended their career.

A biopic, Girl You Know It's True, delves into the duo's rise to fame and downfall.

The movie joins a trend of well-crafted musical biopics like Bohemian Rhapsody and Love & Mercy.

Looking back, the ‘90s was a decade with some of the best names in music constantly finding ways to reinvent themselves and bring something new to listeners. From Nirvana to Mariah Carey, Tupac to Alanis Morissette, and the wave of boy band mania, there really was a smorgasbord of different flavors coming to a portable CD player near you. While most of these performers have built a legacy that has seen them go down in history, there’s one pop duo that made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Rob Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan, known professionally by their stage name of Milli Vanilli, had everything they could ever want — including a Grammy Award. But when they were caught lip-synching, the truth was exposed and their careers went down in flames.

The pair will be the topic of the upcoming biopic, Girl You Know It’s True, and Collider has an exclusive sneak peek of the Simon Verhoeven-helmed feature that sheds light on the days leading up to their disastrous performance. In the teaser, viewers will see a tense moment between Rob (Tijan Njie), Fabrice (Elan Ben Ali), and their producer, Frank Farian (Matthias Schweighöfer). Rob and Fabrice are ready for the world to hear their real voices, something that Frank simply can’t allow. Speaking from their hearts, the duo are understandably frustrated, but so is the producer who, not-so-kindly, reminds them that not only have they accrued quite a bit of a debut, but that they still haven’t hit the No. 1 spot in America.

Filling out the production’s ensemble cast is a lineup of names that includes Graham Rogers (The Kominsky Method), Tijan Marei (The Privilege), Bella Dayne (Don’t Hang Up), Samuel S. Franklin (Almost Fly) and Penelope Frego (Head Full of Honey). Along with directing, Verhoeven also penned and co-produced the production.

A Decade of Well-Crafted Musical Biopics

The last few years have given us some incredibly well-put-together biopics surrounding our favorite performers from the last few decades. 2014 brought the Bill Pohland-helmed Brian Wilson-centered movie, Love & Mercy, while Bryan Singer brought audiences to their feet in 2018 with the Queen-based biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. Already coming down the pipe, audiences will soon see Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown and Jafaar Jackson will take on the legacy of his late uncle in Antoine Fuqua’s Michael. Plus, there are those titles that were just recently announced, like Jon M. Chu’s big-screen adaptation of Britney Spears’ best-selling memoir, The Woman in Me, and Robert Luketic’s look into the life and times of rock duo, Air Supply.

You can check out Collider’s exclusive sneak peek of Girl You Know It’s True above and catch the movie in U.S. cinemas on August 9.

Girl You Know It's True Girl You Know It's True, set to release on August 9, 2024, follows the real-life story of Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan, the frontmen of the infamous pop duo Milli Vanilli. Directed by Simon Verhoeven, the film explores their meteoric rise to fame in the late 1980s, followed by their dramatic fall when it was revealed they didn't sing on their records. Release Date August 9, 2024 Director Simon Verhoeven Cast Elan Ben Ali , Tijan Njie , Matthias Schweighöfer , Graham Rogers , Bella Dayne , Nico Ehrenteit , Sebastian Kempf , David Baalcke Runtime 124 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Simon Verhoeven Expand

