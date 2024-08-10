The Big Picture The music biopic Girl You Know It's True focuses on Milli Vanilli's scandal and tragic fall from fame.

Milli Vanilli, an initially obscure 80s German act, hit it big with producer Frank Farian's help.

Rob Pilatus's tragic death led Fabrice Morvan to pursue a solo career and shed light on industry abuse.

Rarely, a music biopic doesn't focus on a legend of the music industry with an established career and expensive soundtrack, but on a scandal or wild tale from decades past. Perhaps it's because these stories don't fit into the tried and tested formula that is at this point overused by the genre, but it is interesting to see the mold broken by one of the biggest scandals in music history. Girl You Know It's True tells us the story of the rise and tragic fall of the R&B duo Milli Vanilli.

With the conversations circulating over the last few years about music industry plants, it makes sense for this scandal to reappear in the public consciousness. With the production of the film, and the release of the 2023 documentary simply titled Milli Vanilli, the remaining member, Fabrice Morvan, has been very vocal about the story. This, similar to a reexamination of The Beatles mythos post-Get Back, has caused people to look back on the Milli Vanilli story. It used to be a punchline, becoming a laughingstock of the music industry, the musicians that didn't create any of their music. However, like any music industry scandal, the truth is way messier.

Girl You Know It's True Girl You Know It's True, set to release on August 9, 2024, follows the real-life story of Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan, the frontmen of the infamous pop duo Milli Vanilli. Directed by Simon Verhoeven, the film explores their meteoric rise to fame in the late 1980s, followed by their dramatic fall when it was revealed they didn't sing on their records. Release Date August 9, 2024 Director Simon Verhoeven Cast Elan Ben Ali , Tijan Njie , Matthias Schweighöfer , Graham Rogers , Bella Dayne , Nico Ehrenteit , Sebastian Kempf , David Baalcke Runtime 124 Minutes

The Beginnings Of Milli Vanilli

The story of the band starts like many do. Rob Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan were two young men who were broke and trying to make it in the Munich pop scene. They bonded over feeling isolated due to their race, and they both worked as backup singers, dancers, and models. The two became close, forming a musical double act under the name Rob and Fab. They recorded an album and sold a few thousand copies under a small German label. If the story ended there, they'd just be another obscure 80s German act, but that's not what fate, and famed music producer Frank Farian, had in store for them.

Frank Farian had already gained massive success as a producer with the formation of Boney M in the 1970s, so when he approached Rob and Fab they were justifiably over the moon. They presented them with the demo of a song, titled "Girl You Know It's True", created by the RnB group Numarx, Bill Pettaway Jr., Sean Spencer, Kevin Liles, Rodney Holloman, and Ky Adeyemo. Rob and Fab signed a three-year contract on January 1st, 1988, and here is where things were a little shaky, according to Fab himself in a recent interview with Leonine Studios. The contract was in German, a language neither man could fluently read. They weren't encouraged to get legal counsel on the contract, or even take time to sift through it, they were encouraged to sign, and taking Farian's experience and esteem as a mark of trustworthiness, they did.

Depending on who you ask, either Rob and Fab's singing didn't impress Farian, or they weren't asked to sing at all. "Girl You Know It's True" was redone by Farian along with Charles Shaw, John Davis, Brad Howell, and Jodie and Linda Rocco, who, besides Shaw, would later form the band The Real Milli Vanilli. Strung along by Farian with the assumption that they'd eventually get some artistic input, the song became a hit, and so did the band that would come to be known as Milli Vanilli.

From Dizzying Highs Comes The Tragic Downfall

From there comes the part of every music biopic with sell-out gigs, screaming fans, money, and parties. After the song took off in Germany, then in Europe, there was no going back. From the start, Rob and Fab knew it was wrong to take credit for work that wasn't theirs and wanted to contribute their voices, but being pushed along by Farian, and getting a whiff of the fame and adoration they longed for, they just went with it. They went with it to the United States in 1989, where their debut album blew up. They went with it to the Grammy Awards, where they won the Best New Artist award.

Already, there were holes in the operation that Farian hoped to ignore into oblivion. First was the American accents heard in the music, and the very not American accents of Rob and Fab, from Germany and France respectively. Despite the detractors, suspicion didn't start until an infamous incident in July 1989. It was a theme park concert in Connecticut of all things, one that was being filmed live on MTV. They were singing their hit song when, all of a sudden, the recording skips, repeating words over and over "Girl you know it's, girl you know it's, girl you know it's." It's painful to look at now, one can't imagine how Rob and Fab felt on that stage. If the internet and social media existed, that would be a wrap for the band. It would be over, but word didn't spread around, the audience didn't seem to mind. But the suspicion, the derision, and the arguments between the band and Farian insisting that they sing on the next album caused it all to unravel. In December 1989, Charles Shaw exposed the duo himself, followed by Farian firing the duo and confessing the fraud on November 14th, 1990.

Rob and Fab tried to pick up the pieces from there and strike out on their own again, but the damage to their reputation by that point was just too great. Even being the first band to have their Grammy Award rescinded. They held a press conference, attempting to explain what happened in their own words, trying to prove that they could sing, but no one could see past the dishonesty. While this was all going down, Pilatus was struggling through his demons and issues with substance abuse. Shortly after a proposal from Farian to revive the group, Rob Pilatus was found dead on April 3rd, 1998 from a suspected drug overdose. He was 32.

After that, Fabrice Morvan moved on alone. He's gotten consistent work as a session musician and a public speaker, he's connected with the people he unintentionally took credit for, and he's released some albums and singles of his own. Most importantly, he's here to see the story reexamined at a time when the public is starting to realize the reality of the situation. Stories of producers abusing their talent, make them feel helpless and trapped. Milli Vanilli, with the 2023 documentary and this upcoming film, has a chance to become more than just a punchline, with the music biopic hopefully being a force for good.

