The 1940s marks an intriguing shift in Hollywood history; much of the Great Depression cinema was used to escape reality, but afterward, the gritty, dark genre of film noir emerged to directly confront it. Fantasy was countered with bitter truths in a highly stylized or experimental way, and this 2017 Netflix film starring Bob Odenkirk somehow manages to capture both of these seemingly mutually exclusive ideas. Girlfriend's Day has all the making of a classic noir, doling our disillusionment with a side of dry, offbeat humor and undulating pathos, but it also subverts its own genre with a quirky (perhaps escapist) backdrop of the cutthroat greeting card industry. Though it seems this premise would undercut any sense of truth or realism in the film, it actually becomes the most effective and haunting way to dive into the crux of the commodification of art, a concept that is more relevant today than ever. Capturing and parodying the essence of noir at the same time, Girlfriend's Day was far ahead of its time in 2017 and now deserves its flowers, dime-trees, and thank-you notes.

What Is 'Girlfriend's Day' About?

The 70-minute film introduces us to the competitive world of writing greeting cards, and Odenkirk's Ray Wentworth is the top dog in romantic cards until his divorce saps the emotions out of him. Briefly after he is fired, the governor of California announces a new public holiday called Girlfriend's Day, and that he'll be hosting a contest where independent writers can submit their most romantic cards. In pursuit of this honor, massive greeting card industries make shady deals, hire out goons, and commit murders -- Ray somehow is stuck right in the middle of this. Pressure from the threatening businesses as well as his landlord who ends up selling his possessions in a walk-through yard sale, forces Ray to write the best romance card he has ever written -- but who gets it?

Girlfriend's Day is swimming in the hallmark pessimism and fatalism of noir, with harsh, pale lighting creating the cynical lens from which the film views its world. Much of it, however, boils down to Odenkirk's lead performance, which feels like the marriage of his previous offbeat sketch comedy humor and nuanced drama, including his role as Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Ray carries the weight of his skepticism on his face, filling it with derision in the face of optimism and delivering dialogue with the wry sarcasm of a man who refuses to tap into his feelings. Even his revolving door of crisp then crinkled collars backs up his attitude towards fulfilling a role in his absurd society. He'll play the part but has lost his conviction.

'Girlfriend's Day' Parodies and Honors the Film Noir Genre