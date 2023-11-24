The Big Picture Lena Dunham drew inspiration from the Al Pacino film The Panic in Needle Park for one of the best episodes of Girls, highlighting the influence of 20th-century films on modern storytelling.

"The Panic in Central Park" captures the essence of Dunham's inspiration, with its romantic rendezvous and the excitement of a mysterious lover, but subverts the original story when Marnie finally decides to put Charlie behind her.

Marnie's decision to leave Desi and pursue a new chapter in her life reflects her growth as a character and provides closure to her relationship with Charlie.

Lena Dunham's cringe comedy surrounding the lives of four young women in New York City made title waves for the genre upon its release. Girls reshaped gritty female-led television, with each episode bringing something new and unexpected to our screens and often outdoing itself. Its clever dialogue and morally ambiguous characters subverted the idea of women in media, but did you know that one of the best episodes of this groundbreaking television series was actually inspired by an Al Pacino classic?

What Is 'The Panic in Needle Park' About?

Girls creator Lena Dunham revealed that she wrote this particular Season 5 episode after watching 1971's The Panic in Needle Park. Starring Kitty Winn and (of course) Al Pacino, The Panic in Needle Park follows Helen and Bobby, who enter into a whirlwind romance. Helen is in a difficult stage in her life and turns to Bobby, who is a heroin user and drug dealer. She gets catapulted into the world of Needle Park and drug abuse, which alters her life and person.

The film has an undeniable romantic nature about it — the natural charisma and charm of Al Pacino enthrall the viewer as much as it does Helen, who undergoes a transformation from a homeless young woman into a heroin abuser using prostitution to fund her addiction. The film is an introspection into the heroin epidemic on the Upper West Side of Manhattan during the '60s and '70s, as well as a look into the mutually destructive nature of drug addiction for one's self and for others.

What Is 'Girls' "The Panic in Central Park" About?

Image via HBO

"The Panic in Central Park," which takes place halfway through Season 5 of Girls, finds Marnie (Allison Williams) in need of a break from her overbearing husband, Desi (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). On a walk, she runs into her ex-boyfriend Charlie (Christopher Abbott), who looks very different from the version of him we last saw in Season 2. Charlie has endured a radical transformation and is no longer an entrepreneurial app developer. He has a rugged exterior, "talks differently," and seems to spend his spare time hanging out on the street. Charlie invites Marnie to an elusive event that evening and whisks her away to buy a dress. The night unfolds into a romantic Italian date, midnight boat rides on the Central Park River, and talks about running away together when the sun rises. It captures the essence of Dunham's inspiration from The Panic in Needle Park, the excitement and glorification of a rendezvous with a mysterious, captivating lover. We can see Helen in Marnie as she ignores all the red flags that the audience can clearly see, letting herself live in the Bobby/Charlie fantasy.

It isn't until the following morning, when Marnie finds a syringe in Charlie's apartment, that she has the realization that her ex-boyfriend is now a heroin addict and dealer. She connects the dots about Charlie's brief disappearances during the night they had spent together, making her ultimate decision all too clear. However, it is here that we see Dunham rewrite the story of what happens in The Panic in Needle Park. In the '70s classic, Bobby is released from jail to find Helen waiting for him on the other side. Despite the betrayal that each has suffered from the other, Bobby extends a begrudging greeting, and the pair walk side by side — presumably into the sunset towards Needle Park. Helen and Bobby will be drawn back together and thus to heroin abuse, reminding the audience of the wicked cycle of addiction; that romantic edge of the film is now replaced by the sad reality of drug addiction. Alternatively, in "The Panic in Central Park," Marnie is disgusted by the used syringe and leaves Charlie for good.

'Girls' Gives Us the Ending We Wanted From 'The Panic in Needle Park'

Image via HBO

Despite Marnie not harboring a heroin addiction like Helen, a similarity between the pair exists within their romantic connection to their dealing lovers. Helen (granted, partly persuaded by her addiction) is in love with Bobby, and that is why she is there waiting for him in the final scene of the film. In the episode of Girls, Marnie makes the decision, once and for all, to leave the man she once thought she was going to marry. She chooses, on her terms, to leave that part of her life behind, regardless of how magical and exhilarating her night with Charlie was. She is forced to walk home barefoot to face her real life, and her husband Desi, to whom she confesses that she wants a divorce. This Season 5 episode is essential for understanding Marnie's character and giving the audience closure to her relationship with Charlie. Dunham using this Al Pacino classic as a vehicle was a clever way to showcase these avenues of the show. The episode plays out like a movie — it is a bottle episode, focusing on Marnie and Charlie only, with Hannah (Dunham) and Fran (Jake Lacey) featuring for only seconds in the final scene.

Marnie begins the series as a strait-laced, Type A best friend of Hannah's. As the seasons progress, this facade breaks down and Marnie becomes cringy and, at times, quite unlikable. However, "The Panic in Central Park" gives us some of the character's best moments — Marnie at her most loving, her most spontaneous, but also her most proactive. She finally ends things with both Charlie and Desi, catapulting her into the next chapter of her life.

Episodes like this are exemplary of why and how Girls remains one of the most profound and exciting television shows of its generation. It also brings forward the 20th-century films that shape and inspire modern storytelling and filmmaking. The love story in The Panic in Needle Park, in all its rawness and moral ambiguity, is reminiscent of the love we see in today's media — particularly in that of Girls. Never would we expect to hear 1971's The Panic in Needle Park and Girls in the same sentence, but in actuality, without the Al Pacino classic, this fantastic episode may not have happened in the same way.

