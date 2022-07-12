Christina Elmore (Insecure) is the latest to join the cast of HBO Max's upcoming political drama series The Girls on the Bus, according to Deadline. Elmore will play Kimberlyn Kendrick, an Ivy League-educated Reagan Republican and campaign reporter for Liberty News. She joins previously announced cast members Melissa Benoist and Natasha Behnam.

The series follows Sadie McCarthy (Benoist), a journalist who idealizes Timothy Crouse's Boys on the Bus book and who is determined to cover a presidential election. After hitting the campaign trail, Sadie bonds with three female competitors— Grace, Lola (Behnam) and Kimberlyn (Elmore). "Despite their differences, these women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town: the battle for the White House," according to the official logline.

The series, which is described as a "comedic character-driven drama" is inspired by Amy Chozick's 2018 book, Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns, and One Intact Glass Ceiling. The New York Times Bestseller chronicles the decade Chozick spent as a political reporter covering Hillary Clinton's two presidential runs—the 2008 campaign and the 2016 campaign. The Girls on the Bus, announced earlier this year, was developed by Chozick and Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries, Legacies), who will serve as executive producers alongside Rina Mimoun. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden—all with Berlanti Productions—will also executive produce the series.

Elmore's recent credits include the Showtime series Twenties and TNT's The Last Ship. Behnam last appeared in FX's Mayan M.C., and she also had a role in American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules, the fifth installment in the American Pie Presents film franchise. Benoist, who will also produce the series as part of an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television, recently played Kara Danvers, aka Supergirl, in The CW series Supergirl, which ended last year after six seasons.

It's been a long road for The Girls on the Bus. It was first ordered by Netflix back in 2019 before being dropped by the streamer. It was then set up at The CW before landing a straight-to-series order at HBO Max. At the moment, a release date has not yet been announced.