Benoist will play a journalist on a presidential campaign trail who befriends and bonds with three other journalists over the campaign.

It's official, Melissa Benoist has joined the cast for HBO Max's upcoming political drama series The Girls on the Bus. The news comes as Benoist and her banner Three Rings Production renewed its overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. News of Benoist's potential casting in The Girls on the Bus was initially announced in February, but at the time she was not yet confirmed to star in the show.

The Girls on the Bus is inspired by a chapter from Amy Chozick's book Chasing Hillary. The series will chronicle "four female journalists who follow every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates while finding friendship, love, and scandal along the way." Benoist will star as journalist Sadie McCarthy, who "romanticizes Timothy Crouse's Boys on the Bus" and upends her life for the chance to cover a presidential campaign. As she heads on the campaign trail, she befriends three other journalists who bond over the campaign. The other three journalists have yet to be cast.

The Girls on the Bus marks Benoist's first major TV project since finishing her six-season run as Kara Danvers/Supergirl on The CW series Supergirl which ran from 2015-2021. Benoist also guest-starred as Kara/Supergirl in multiple crossover episodes for The CW's Arrowverse shows including The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Arrow.

Image via The CW

RELATED: 8 Best Shows like 'The First Lady' to Watch Next for More Exciting Political Dramas

Prior to Supergirl, Benoist was well-known for her role as Marley Rose on the hit musical series Glee, though she has since appeared in a number of additional films and series. In June 2018, Benoist made her Broadway debut as singer/songwriter Carole King in the musical Beautiful. Beyond acting, Benoist also released a book this past October titled Haven's Secret, which she co-wrote with her sister Jessica Benoist and artist/writer Mariko Tamaki.

The Girls on the Bus reunites Benoist with Supergirl creator and executive producer Greg Berlanti, who will executive produce alongside Sarah Schechter and showrunner Rina Mimoun. The series hails from executive producers and writers Chozick and Julie Plec, with Benoist serving as producer.

Benoist's also renewed her overall deal with Warner Bros. Television. Her new deal with Warner Bros. comes a year after her first overall deal with the studio when she first debuted Three Rings Productions. Under the deal, Benoist and VP of Development Sahar Kashi will develop and produce television shows for Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO Max and related properties.

There is currently no release date for The Girls on the Bus.