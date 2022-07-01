The upcoming HBO Max political drama The Girls on the Bus has added Natasha Behnam to its cast, who will be joining Melissa Benoist in the streaming series from Warner Bros. TV, according to an exclusive from Deadline. Behnam will be playing Lola Gabriel, a TikTok star and Gen-Z influencer with a passion for politics. Behnam joins Benoist as Sadie McCarthy, a journalist with an infatuation with Tim Crouse’s Boys on the Bus, which the title of the show clearly takes inspiration from.

The premise of the series will revolve around McCarthy as she attempts to cover presidential elections. She comes into competitive crossroads with Lola, Grace, and Kimberlyn. The four women eventually overcome their competitive differences as they witness the election first-hand that will see the intense battle for the White House.

The series, which was announced earlier this year, is inspired by the book Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns, and One Intact Glass Ceiling, written by Amy Chozick. The book, which became a New York Times Bestseller, chronicled the ten-year journey of both the 2008 and 2016 presidential campaigns of Hilary Clinton in detail from the perspective of Chozick. Chozick will also be serving as a co-executive producer alongside Julie Plec, Greg Berlanti, Rina Mimoun, and Sarah Schechter. Benoist will also be producing the series which is set to premiere on HBO Max.

Image via The CW

RELATED: Melissa Benoist Joins 'The Girls on The Bus’, Renews Warner Bros. TV Overall Deal

Prior to The Girls on the Bus, Behnam also recently played the character Suze in the FX television series Mayans MC, created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. Behnam also appeared in American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules on Netflix as Michelle. After a recent announcement, the series will feature the return of Benoist to television after having recently played the character of Supergirl for various shows from The CW, such as Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow, and Batwoman, and Legends of Tomorrow.

As production for the series continues to gear up, more casting news for other characters in the show is expected to be announced in the near future. While specific plot details of the show remain unknown, it promises a potentially interesting premise that could attract audiences and keep them engaged in the near future.

Episodes of The Girls on the Bus will be released exclusively on HBO Max to stream. The series currently has no set release date.