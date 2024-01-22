The Big Picture The documentary presents a truthful yet hopeful portrait of the future with these girls looking to make change.

It covers questions of modern feminism and the impact of the overturning of Roe V. Wade.

The number of subjects and structure of the program can be overwhelming at times.

Boys State was a smash hit when it premiered in 2020, winning multiple Emmys, Critics Choice Awards, and the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance. Four years later, filmmakers Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss are back with a compelling companion piece (or “sibling film,” as they loving refer to it) appropriately titled Girls State, exploring the same topic from a female lens. In addition to changing the gender they focus on, they also switch states, going from Texas’ program to Missouri’s. Said program sees a group of teen girls from around the state participate in a week-long camp where they learn more about politics by immersing themselves in them, participating in campaigns and elections to build a mock government.

What Is 'Girls State' About?

Right from the jump, it’s clear that Girls State isn’t going to shy away from how being a minority is going to affect the process. The opening credits see historical photographs of the US government, with bright circles highlighting all of the women in the frame. Needless to say, the circles are few and far between, showing just how underrepresented women have been in leadership positions and how far we have to go to achieve equality.

Luckily, its young subjects and their passion to change things give us all some real hope. Each of its stars brings something different in terms of their background and ambitions. There’s Tochi Ihekona, who is running for Attorney General. She’s of Nigerian descent and one of the few Black women on campus, which presents even more challenges, as women of color face even more severe discrimination than their white peers. As far as who’s vying for the coveted and competitive governor position, there’s Emily Worthmore, who is conservative but stresses how much she values bipartisanship, and Faith Glasgow, who is ambitious but can come across as judgmental and intense. Nisha Murali is brilliant but struggles to be social with her inherent seriousness, though she quickly makes friends with Brooke Taylor, whose progressive politics put her at odds with those in her small, conservative hometown. Unfortunately, the two find themselves competing for the same position on the same Supreme Court. (Don’t worry — their friendship survives it!)

There are even more subjects, including Cecilia Bartin, who’s one hell of a public speaker, and Maddie Rowan, a polar opposite of Emily while also being her best friend in the program. They’re all fascinating and inspiring, though, at times, it can be a little difficult to keep track of them all. Understanding how exactly the program works and the timeline of everything isn’t always straightforward either, though thankfully, it doesn’t cause any major issues of understanding.

'Girls State' Both Celebrates and Challenges Modern Feminism

Just as Girls State will likely draw comparisons to Boys State, the girls’ program immediately draws comparisons to the boys’, especially since they’re hosted in tandem on the same campus for the first time. The reactions from the girls about this are comedic and wide-ranging — some like to giggle and gossip about the guys, while some are irritated by their existence when they get rowdy on the bus.

But there are much deeper reactions as well, especially about the inequalities of the programs and the treatment of both groups. It’s implied that boys get free range of the campus whenever they want, while girls are banned from being anywhere without a buddy. The boys walk around with their shirts off, while the girls have a strict dress code they must adhere to. The boys get more amenities and more opportunities to learn from real elected officials, while the girls don’t have the same caliber of speakers, nor do they get sworn in by them at the end of the program. The counselors shut down discussion of this, saying the programs are designed differently on purpose, but the girls are rightfully fed up. Cecilia makes a great point, saying that the program should be telling girls how to combat sexism — not how to prepare for enduring it. The fact that the girls take a real stand on this is powerful. This new generation not only wants more but demands it, and they’re unafraid to use their voices.

But Girls State doesn’t just raise questions about how the boys’ and girls’ programs interact with one another. There are also tough, necessary conversations about how the girls’ program speaks internally. It’s genuinely beautiful to see friendships formed over bracelet-making, cupcake decorating, hair brushing, and supporting other women. But when does all that positivity and talk of empowerment become harmful and antithetical to the program’s goals? “Nobody here talks politics,” Emily frustratedly states at one point, decrying the kind of “girlboss feminism” language that can keep these young women from disagreeing and talking about real issues. Is the encouragement to be polite and the pressure to be liked not part of the patriarchy as well? It’s a tricky subject but one worth exploring, and Girls State does a good job of starting that discussion.

'Girls State' Couldn’t Come at a Better Moment

Girls State couldn’t have been filmed at a better time. Shot in the summer of 2022, we see in real-time the girls reacting to the leak of Roe v. Wade being overturned. It’s heartbreaking to watch the fear and frustration of these young girls seeing their rights being stripped away — mostly by cisgender men. One especially powerful point revolves around the Girls State Supreme Court hearing and ruling on a privacy case about abortion. The consensus is that they’re proud of the work they did but frustrated they can’t make this difference in real life yet.

Girls State couldn’t come out at a better moment, either. Not only are we in an election year, but recently, the media — particularly those who cover politics — has come under fire. This makes the ending of the film all the more inspiring, as it sees Emily use her passion for journalism to make a difference. Despite the fact it could put her chances of getting an important scholarship at risk, Emily decides to write an article exposing the differences between the girls’ and boys’ programs. She clearly has a knack for it, doing skillful interviews with a variety of subjects and intensive research on the programs’ financials. In the Q&A after the film, those from the film revealed this article made big waves within leadership, showing just how powerful reporting and speaking up can be.

Not only is this documentary a microcosm of the country at large, reflecting real life in the way that charisma and the ability to fire up the masses can make all the difference when it comes to politics, but it also gives us a sense of what the future can look like. Luckily, if this group of resilient, empathetic, and brilliant girls is any indication, it has the potential to be pretty bright.

Girls State had its World Premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

The film raises thought-provoking questions about feminism and the patriarchy.

Therea re moments of levity stemming from the subject's authenticity. Cons The amount of people featured can feel overwhelming

There is a lack of clarity around how exactly the program functions at times.

Girls State had its World Premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.