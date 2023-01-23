Girls Trip 2, the long-awaited sequel to the acclaimed Girls Trip, is finally happening and as confirmed by writer-producer Tracy Oliver, the sequel will see the girls reconnect once again for another fun getaway, and this time, the West African country, Ghana has been chosen as the rendezvous.

Oliver revealed this exciting news at the ongoing Sundance Film Festival where she is promoting the second season of her Prime Video comedy series, Harlem which is set to return to the streamer next month. Speaking to Variety Studio presented by Audible, Oliver revealed she had a “definitive ‘Girls Trip 2’ update" before going on to confirm that the sequel is "officially happening. I can say that.” The First Wives Club writer also noted that the all-star cast from the original film will all be back for the sequel before further divulging a key plot detail adding; "No one else knows this, Will Packer (original film's producer) might kill me, but we're looking to set it in Ghana."

While it appears that solid plans are in place for the long-anticipated sequel, Oliver revealed that there was no definitive timeline yet and that she was still in the process of crafting the script. She also revealed that the film's stars will utilize this year's Afrochella, an annual Coachella-esque music festival in Ghana to familiarize themselves with the country's capital, Accra in preparation for filming.

Following its highly successful theatrical release in 2017, fans immediately began clamoring for a sequel which director Malcolm D. Lee honored in 2018 saying that he would love to make a sequel to appease the masses. Fast-forward to early 2022, Packer confirmed during his appearance on Good Morning America that a sequel was underway telling GMA's Michael Strahan: "I think that the time is actually right, and this is something that I will tell you and break right now at GMA: the Girls Trip 2 sequel, we are underway."

The original film was a massive commercial and critical success, grossing $140.9 million against a budget of $19 million which is an outstanding feat for an R-rated comedy. Girls Trip follows a group of four friends collectively known as the Flossy Posse, a name coined during their days as a college clique. After many years apart, they reunite for a vacation at the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans, and unsurprisingly, chaos ensues. The film featured many laugh-out-loud moments brilliantly executed by an outstanding cast with Haddish winning two Black Reel Awards for her performance.

Girls Trip is written by Kenya Barris and Oliver and was inspired by a story from the duo and Erica Rivinoja based on real-life experiences they've shared with friends. More details are expected in the coming weeks and months, and as always stay tuned to Collider for timely updates. Check out the trailer for the original film below: