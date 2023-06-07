In the last decade, Adam Driver has become one of the most prolific actors of our generation. The Golden Globe-nominated actor has amassed a large portfolio; some of his most career-defining roles as that of villain Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequels and Charlie Barber in Marriage Story alongside Scarlett Johansson. In more recent years, we have seen Driver as patriarch Maurizio Gucci in House of Gucci and even as the lead in 2023's disappointing 65 directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. He has made a name for himself as the tall, unassuming dark horse of Hollywood, taking on these interesting and complex roles. However, before all of this, Adam Driver was in a television series that essentially launched his career — and he nearly passed on the role.

Adam Driver Had To Be Convinced To Audition For 'Girls'

In 2012, Adam Driver took on the part of Adam Sackler in Lena Dunham and Judd Apatow's well-renowned Girls. Girls is a critically-acclaimed comedy-drama that follows the turbulent lives of four women living in New York City. The series is known for being an assertive, raw, and funny take on the lives of creative and flawed young women. The series has been subject to heavy criticism throughout its life span, specifically towards the show's creator Dunham, regarding diversity, nepotism, and how first-world the character's problems are, making for irritating protagonists. Regardless, Girls has staked it out, and maintained its position as the modernized Sex and the City, paving the way for un-censored and completely unapologetic women-led television in our current day.

With a background in the Marine Corps, Adam Driver moved onto a career on Broadway and performed in productions of Man and Boy and Look Back In Anger, and quite simply couldn't see himself in television or film. In fact, he revealed humbly that he "didn't really watch a lot of TV shows" and just wasn't interested, before admitting that upon convincing by his agent, the role "changed the course of [his] life". In 2023, we cannot imagine Girls without Driver's presence, and it is a shocking thought that he almost declined the opportunity.

'Girls' Launched Adam Driver's Career in Film and Television

Girls' boosted many of the careers of other cast members from Sanctuary's, Christopher Abbott and M3GAN's, Allison Williams, but arguably most memorably; Adam Drivers. Driver's part in the series, from conception as one of Hannah's (Dunham) boyfriends, went on to lead his own storyline. Adam gained a lot of popularity in the show and then ventured on his own journey outside of Hannah, including his acting career and future relationships. Driver was able to fit in comfortably within Dunham's vision of Adam Sackler, and his performance across from the controversial but groundbreaking actress was equally unhinged and sometimes unbearable. He had the ability to match the energy, and possess an endearing chemistry with Dunham that made his Sackler so lovable from the start, and then all throughout in his own right.

For his work on Girls, Driver received Emmy nominations in 2013, 2014, and 2015, reflecting the industry's willingness to welcome the up-and-coming actor with open arms. As a result of his budding success, he went on to work in Steven Spielberg's historical fiction Lincoln and later on as Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens idolizing him inside the Star Wars universe and modern blockbuster films. At the same time, Driver still stays connected to his roots in theatre, performing in Broadway's Burn This in 2019.