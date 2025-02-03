Fans of the comedy series Girls5eva have really gotten a taste of what it’s like to be a working member of the entertainment industry. It’s a world filled with ups and downs, overflowing with false starts and unfair endings. The latter is something that certainly resonates with the show’s fandom after the series was cancelled for a second time at the end of last year. After running for two seasons on NBC’s streamer, Peacock, the musical comedy-drama moved homes, taking center stage at Netflix for its third season. However, after the season finale took its bow, news came that the streamer would no longer be moving forward with a fourth season, leaving the future of Girls5eva on a low note.

The laugh-out-loud musical comedy series followed a disbanded girl group who tasted their 15 minutes of fame back in the ‘90s through a one-hit-wonder. After a chart-topping superstar samples their notable tune in one of his songs, the women are launched back into the spotlight and decide to get the band back together, attempting another shot at fame later in life. Forming the band at the center of the story are Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Recently, Collider’s Joe Schmidt sat down with Bareilles to catch up with the two-time Grammy Award-winner who opened up about Girls5eva singing its final tune. Remaining hopeful about the future of the girl band’s story, the “Love Song” singer chooses to keep her head up, telling Schmidt:

“Look. Anything is possible, I really believe that. Stranger things have happened. I think for now, what I think is great to highlight is that we have these three wonderful seasons. We got three incredible seasons of this show that are all hosted together. They're all watchable, bingeable. And then who knows?”

Sara Bareilles Sees Big Things Down the Line for Dawn, Summer, Gloria, and Wickie