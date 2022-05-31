It’s never too late to see your name in shining lights, which is something the fictional characters of Peacock’s Girls5eva have taught us. And now, because of their hard work and dedication to making a comeback, the girl bosses are receiving their own Grammy Museum takeover! That’s right! Everyone’s favorite fictional middle age (it feels wrong to call them that) pop superstars are about to hit visitors with a satirical take on a “For Your Consideration” exhibition which will take center stage at the world-famous museum in June. Titled “Famous 5eva, Because 4ever’s 2 Short: A Girls5eva Retrospective,” the pop-up will show off clothing, memorabilia, never-before-heard mixes, an interactive sound booth, and other fun musings centered around the Emmy-nominated comedy series.

Currently in its second season, Girls5eva first hit the streaming platform last year to much fan and critical acclaim. Starring top notch performers, Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, and Renée Elise Goldsberry, the series centers around a once chart topping girl group who reunite years later in an attempt to chase down their dreams from the past. Their big chance at running towards the spotlight comes in the form of a young rapper who uses their one-hit-wonder as a sample, putting the song back on the airwaves all these years later. With each character leading a “normal” life more silly than the next, the series is a piece of sarcastic and satirical comedic genius. The ensemble cast also features some huge names in the world of television and Broadway including Daniel Breaker, Andrew Rannells, Ashley Park, and Jonathan Hadary.

Just like the stacked cast, the series is also backed by a production powerhouse. Meredith Scardino, who served as a writer on Netflix’s comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, created Girls5eva. She also serves as an executive producer alongside the likes of Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond, Robert Carlock, David Miner, and Eric Gurian.

Image via Peacock

RELATED: Sara Bareilles & Renée Elise Goldsberry on 'Girls5eva' Season 2 and How Juicy it Is for Everyone

While Bareilles is no stranger to the world of the Grammys, having won one award and been nominated for eight others, it is ironic that her biggest museum exhibit to date will be for her performance as a fictional character. The Girls5eva retrospective will be a shake up for the museum’s regular programming which typically features very much real performers both new and old, celebrating their contributions to the world of music. A genius move on the side of Peacock, the Grammy Museum, and creative marketing agency BMF, the comedy series based installation is guaranteed to bring a new demographic through the doors.

Tickets are now on sale here, with the exhibit running from June 9-27, 2022.

Every Song From ‘Girls5Eva’ Season 1, Ranked

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Britta DeVore (652 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe