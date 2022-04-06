Andrew Rannells and Ashley Park are also set to reprise their roles from season one.

With the premiere of the second season of the Peacock series Girls5eva coming next month, a list of the new season’s guest stars has been released to excite fans. The list includes names of news anchors, past and present cast members of Saturday Night Live, and even a pair of HGTV hosts.

Girls5eva premiered last May on the streaming service Peacock. It stars Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as a girl band from the 90s who get a second shot at super stardom when their one-hit wonder song is sampled by a rapper. The new season will see the group, fully reunited, working together to promote their new album. The new season having a long list of guest stars should not be a surprise to fans, as the first season was the same way, with appearances from Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Carson Daly, John Slattery, Bowen Yang, and Tina Fey, among others.

Some of the faces fans can expect to see in season two are Late Night with Seth Meyers writer and host of The Amber Ruffin Show, Amber Ruffin, The Walking Dead star Chad Coleman, SNL’s Heidi Gardner and Tim Meadows, Today host Hoda Kotb, and Property Brothers hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott. They will be joining previously announced guest stars Amy Sedaris and Neil Flynn, and the previously announced returning guest stars, including Andrew Rannells, Ashley Park, Daniel Breaker, Erika Henningsen, Janine Brito, Jeremiah Craft, Jonathan Hadary, and Julius Conceicao.

Other actors who will be making guests appearances in the new season include Grey Henson, James Monroe Iglehart, John Lutz, Judy Gold, Mario Cantone, Pat Battle, Piter Marek. Currently, there is no word on what roles these new guest stars will be playing.

Girls5eva was created by four-time Emmy winner Meredith Scardino, who previously wrote on shows like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and The Colbert Report. Many of the original songs for the show are written by Scardino with Robert Carlock and Jeff Richmond, and she serves as an executive producer alongside Fey, Carlock, Richmond, David Miner, and Eric Gurian.

Season two of Girls5eva will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock on May 5.

