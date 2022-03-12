Don't ever let a knee replacement surgery get in the way of your dreams.

Who doesn't love a comeback? And who doesn't love a comeback of a comeback? That's what we're about to see in Season 2 of Girls5eva, the Peacock comedy series of a has-been girl group that reconnects with the public on a nostalgic tour. During the series' panel today at SXSW, the cast and creator of the show talked about what's next for the girl group, celebrated the original (and hilarious) songs from Season 1, and revealed when exactly the new episodes are coming.

The panel also unveiled a first look at the new season, with a clip starring the whole main cast. In the clip, Gloria (Paula Pell) receives some shocking news: after years of dancing and twerking to hit songs, she is in dire need of a knee replacement. And the worst part is, all the girls have just been recruited to do an intense promotion of Girls5eva so that their upcoming album tops the charts.

While they decide whether playing through pain is their best option to go with, Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry) recalls the time when she fiercely pushed through her gallbladder exploding during the live recording of a Christmas Special on VHS. Luckily for us, it's all on tape, and we get to see every excruciating and laugh-out-loud moment of Wickie's pain as she reaches high notes she never managed to hit before. And that's only a small taste of Season 2, you can check out a new image — and the full teaser clip — down below!

Girls5eva is created by four-time Emmy winner Meredith Scardino, who has a long history of nonsense comedy shows under her belt. She wrote for late-night talk shows like The Colbert Report and Late Show with David Letterman, and also Saturday Night Live and Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. In an official statement (and using her distinct metalinguistic humor), Scardino revealed that Season 2 of Girls5eva will give us exactly what we are hoping for:

“Season 2 of Girls5eva answers the simple question: What would happen if Girls5eva was renewed for a second season? We are so excited to share the next chapter in Dawn, Wickie, Gloria, and Summer’s journey as they enter ‘Album Mode’ and embark on making their first studio album on their own terms.”

Peacock premieres Season 2 of Girls5eva on May 5.

Check out the official synopsis for the series here:

When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?

